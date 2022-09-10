Home / Cities / Pune News / Poor response to PMC’s mobile immersion tank facility

Poor response to PMC’s mobile immersion tank facility

Published on Sep 10, 2022 06:48 PM IST

PUNE: Despite public opposition, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) spent Rs1

Immersion of Kasba Ganpati in artificial tank in Pune, on Friday. PMC spends Rs1.5 crore on mobile Ganesh immersion tanks and, as expected, it got few takers. (SHANKAR NARAYAN/HT)
Immersion of Kasba Ganpati in artificial tank in Pune, on Friday. PMC spends Rs1.5 crore on mobile Ganesh immersion tanks and, as expected, it got few takers. (SHANKAR NARAYAN/HT)
ByAbhay Khairnar

PUNE: Despite public opposition, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) spent Rs1.5 crore on mobile Ganesh immersion tanks and, as expected, it got few takers. As mere 54,703 idols were immersed in these tanks, the civic body ended up spending 275 for each immersion.

The artificial tanks arranged by the civic body saw immersion of 430,091 idols. The mobile tanks set up by PMC to prevent immersion at natural water sources failed to get desired results.

The mobile tank facility started by PMC during the Covid pandemic received good response. However, with no Covid restrictions, civic activists and residents had suggested to the civic administration to not set up mobile tanks this year.

Civic activist Vivek Velankar said, “Hardly 10 per cent idols were immersed in mobile tanks set up by PMC by spending 1.5 crore this year. We had appealed to PMC to not float tenders. Even on the day of opening of tenders, we opposed it and suggested that existing facility is enough for idol immersion, but PMC went ahead with its plan and spent taxpayers’ money.”

Meanwhile, PMC collected 541,645 kg nirmalya (flowers and leaves offered to deity) this year.

Asha Raut, head, PMC solid waste management department, said, “Additional manpower was deputed to clean roads after the immersion processions. NGOs helped to collect nirmalya and cleaning roads.”

New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 10, 2022
