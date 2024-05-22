Porsche crash case: Oppn seeks judicial inquiry, action against police

Pune: The Opposition leaders have criticised the role of Pune police in handling the accident case in which two techies lost their lives when a teenager in speeding Porsche hit their two-wheeler at Kalyaninagar early Sunday morning. Opposition leaders, including LoP Vijay Wadettiwar (in pic), have criticised the role of Pune police in handling the accident case in which two techies lost their lives when a teenager in speeding Porsche hit their two-wheeler at Kalyaninagar early Sunday morning. (HT FILE)

Vijay Wadettiwar, Leader of Opposition (LoP), Maharashtra State Assembly, on Tuesday demanded judicial inquiry into the Pune accident.

Shiv Sena (UBT) has demanded suspension of Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar. The party’s Rajya Sabha (RS) Member of Parliament (MP) Sanjay Raut while speaking in Mumbai said, “The police commissioner should be suspended. He tried to protect the accused. A young couple was killed, and the accused was granted bail within two hours. In the video, it can be seen that he was drunk, but his medical report was negative. Who is helping the accused? Who is this police commissioner? He should be removed or the people of Pune will come on the streets...”

In his post on social media platform X, Wadettiwar said that Pune police’s investigation raises many questions, and a judicial inquiry should be conducted in the case.

“The police have reported that the alcohol test of the juvenile accused in the Pune accident was negative. The CCTV camera footage of the accused, who is a minor, shows him consuming alcohol and the report raises many questions about the police investigation. How did the minor accused get access to alcohol? How did an unregistered car ply on the road in Pune?” he said.

The Opposition leader also questioned how bars and pubs are open in the city and flouting rules.

“If so, why is there no action against them? Without investigating into these questions, the picture is as if the Pune police are probing to prove the accused innocent. Why did it take so long to arrest the accused’s father knowing that the former is a minor? That is why we demand a judicial inquiry into the incident and probe the role of Pune police,” Wadettiwar said.