Porsche crash case: Police custody of 2 Sassoon docs, staffer extended till June 5

Pune: The Pune court on Thursday extended the police custody of two suspended doctors of Sassoon General Hospital (SGH) Ajay Taware and Shrihari Harnol, and mortuary assistant Atul Ghatkamble till June 5. The police have sought additional time to interrogate the trio to find the identity of the woman whose blood samples were replaced with that of the minor accused involved in the Porsche car accident case, officials said. Pune court on Thursday extended the police custody of two suspended doctors of Sassoon General Hospital Ajay Taware (L) and Shrihari Harnol (R), and mortuary assistant Atul Ghatkamble till June 5. (HT)

Assistant commissioner of police (Crime I) Sunil Tambe has requested custody extension also to find at whose instance did casualty medical officer Dr Halnor swapped the blood samples and recover the syringes used in the crime.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The police told the court that they wanted to know the mediator who had arranged the bribe money to be given to Dr Taware, suspended professor and head of the forensic medicine department at BJ Medical College (BJMC), for manipulating the blood sample.

Pune police told the court that preliminary probe suggests that the original blood samples of the accused juvenile was handed over to someone.

Meanwhile, the crime branch has recovered ₹2.50 lakh from Dr Halnor who had taken the money to replace the minor’s blood sample with another person. The police also recovered ₹50,000 from Ghatkamble that he had received for the work.

On May 19, the minor, who was reportedly inebriated, was driving a Porsche car that knocked down two motorcycle-borne software engineers at Kalyaninagar.