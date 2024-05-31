Porsche crash case: Police question three SGH nurses

Pune: The crime branch on Thursday questioned three nurses of Sassoon General Hospital (SGH) in connection with manipulating the blood samples of the accused teenager involved in the Porsche car crash that claimed two lives at Kalyaninagar on May 19. Police on Thursday questioned three nurses of SGH in connection with manipulating the blood samples of the accused teenager involved in the Porsche car crash. (HT)

According to the officials, the CCTV camera footages show the nurses along with Dr Ajay Taware, suspended professor and head of BJ Medical College (BJMC) forensic medicine department, and casualty medical officer (CMO) Dr Srihari Halnor when the blood sample incident took place at the hospital premises.

“We will probe if the nurses have anything to do with the case,” an official privy to the investigation said.