Friday, May 31, 2024
Porsche crash case: Police question three SGH nurses

Nadeem Inamdar
May 31, 2024 07:12 AM IST

Pune: The crime branch on Thursday questioned three nurses of Sassoon General Hospital (SGH) in connection with manipulating the blood samples of the accused teenager involved in the Porsche car crash that claimed two lives at Kalyaninagar on May 19.

According to the officials, the CCTV camera footages show the nurses along with Dr Ajay Taware, suspended professor and head of BJ Medical College (BJMC) forensic medicine department, and casualty medical officer (CMO) Dr Srihari Halnor when the blood sample incident took place at the hospital premises.

“We will probe if the nurses have anything to do with the case,” an official privy to the investigation said.

