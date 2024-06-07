Post-poll violence: Nilesh Lanke’s personal assistant assaulted in Ahmednagar

PUNE The personal assistant of newly-elected MP of the Nationalist Congress Party (SP), Nilesh Lanke, was allegedly assaulted by eight to nine persons at Parner in Ahmednagar on Thursday. Rahul Zaware, the personal assistant of newly-elected MP of NCP (SP) Nilesh Lanke, was allegedly assaulted by eight to nine persons at Parner in Ahmednagar on Thursday. (HT)

Rahul Zaware, according to officials, has sustained serious head and other injuries after which he was admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

Lanke without naming anyone alleged that the assault was a fallout of recently held elections. “Whoever the culprit is, he should be punished,” said Lanke.

Ahmednagar Lok Sabha seat was a bitterly contested battle between the two groups in the recently held elections.

According to the police, Zaware was attacked in a fight that broke out between supporters of Lanke and another group.

Rakesh Ola, superintendent of police, Ahmednagar, said, there was a fight between two groups at Ambedkar Chowk in Parner in which Zaware was injured.

“The process of recording the statement of Zaware has been started. Currently, the situation is peaceful and no one should believe rumours,” he said.

After the incident, Baramati MP Supriya Sule the microblogging platform X said, “..The incident talks about the state of law and order in Maharashtra. The home department should take immediate notice of the incident and a thorough investigation of this matter should be done.”