 Post-poll violence: Nilesh Lanke’s personal assistant assaulted in Ahmednagar - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jun 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Post-poll violence: Nilesh Lanke’s personal assistant assaulted in Ahmednagar

ByNadeem Inamdar
Jun 07, 2024 08:20 AM IST

The personal assistant of newly-elected MP of NCP (SP) Nilesh Lanke was allegedly assaulted by eight to nine persons at Parner in Ahmednagar on Thursday

PUNE The personal assistant of newly-elected MP of the Nationalist Congress Party (SP), Nilesh Lanke, was allegedly assaulted by eight to nine persons at Parner in Ahmednagar on Thursday.

Rahul Zaware, the personal assistant of newly-elected MP of NCP (SP) Nilesh Lanke, was allegedly assaulted by eight to nine persons at Parner in Ahmednagar on Thursday. (HT)
Rahul Zaware, the personal assistant of newly-elected MP of NCP (SP) Nilesh Lanke, was allegedly assaulted by eight to nine persons at Parner in Ahmednagar on Thursday. (HT)

Rahul Zaware, according to officials, has sustained serious head and other injuries after which he was admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Lanke without naming anyone alleged that the assault was a fallout of recently held elections. “Whoever the culprit is, he should be punished,” said Lanke.

Ahmednagar Lok Sabha seat was a bitterly contested battle between the two groups in the recently held elections.

According to the police, Zaware was attacked in a fight that broke out between supporters of Lanke and another group.

Rakesh Ola, superintendent of police, Ahmednagar, said, there was a fight between two groups at Ambedkar Chowk in Parner in which Zaware was injured.

“The process of recording the statement of Zaware has been started. Currently, the situation is peaceful and no one should believe rumours,” he said. 

After the incident, Baramati MP Supriya Sule the microblogging platform X said, “..The incident talks about the state of law and order in Maharashtra. The home department should take immediate notice of the incident and a thorough investigation of this matter should be done.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / Post-poll violence: Nilesh Lanke’s personal assistant assaulted in Ahmednagar
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On