Potholes send bus breakdown figures flying, 1,500 in July alone, say PMPML
It’s been a difficult July for both commuters and Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) buses, with potholes and bad roads across the city. More than 1,500 PMPML buses have experienced a breakdown in July, which is the highest number of monthly breakdowns till date.
As per the information shared by the PMPML, there have been more than 50 breakdowns daily in July 2022 as against the usual number of 15 to 20 breakdowns per day. With over 1,500 buses witnessing a breakdown, tyres and shock absorbers, too, have seen frequent damage. “During normal days prior to the monsoon, we had 15 to 20 breakdowns daily across the city. Whereas since the beginning of the rains in July and potholes emerging, the number of daily breakdowns, too, has increased. So, we have been communicating with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials for repairs of potholes and damaged roads wherever necessary. The number of breakdowns has risen above 1,500 this month, which is the highest ever in a single month till now,” said Dattatray Zende, PMPML traffic manager.
“The breakdowns happened all around Pune city but there was a greater number on Satara road, Solapur road and Ahmednagar road. Even in the old city areas where roads have been dug-up on a large scale, bus operations were affected and breakdowns took place. Major damage was caused to tyres which got punctured or burst on the roads. Even the suspension and shock absorbers were damaged due to the potholes,” Zende said.
Currently, the PMPML has a total fleet of around 2,100 buses, including diesel, CNG and electric buses, out of which 1,650 buses run on various routes across Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad on a daily basis. “Potholes are not the only reason behind the increasing number of breakdowns; they are a part of it. We held two meetings with senior PMPML officials before the monsoons and asked about their preparedness for the rainy season. There are many such buses which are not in good condition with no window glasses and damaged wipers, seats and other parts but they are still running on roads and might suffer breakdown in the near future. While there is a lack of will to change this situation of the organsiation, and give better service to the passengers,” said Jugal Rathi, president of the PMP Pravasi manch.
Commuters too are fed up of bus breakdowns. Ramesh Kamble, a commuter, said, “I travel daily from Pune station to Wadgaon Sheri for a bus and in the last one month, I have faced breakdown issues three times. While travelling, bus tyres have got punctured or the bus has stopped due to some other reason and we have had to wait for other buses to travel in the heavy rain. PMPML should improve the quality of buses and undertake regular maintenance work.”
Land forcibly taken from rightful owners, will take fight to SC: MP Manish Tewari
Anandpur Sahib member of Parliament Manish Tewari on Sunday announced that he will take the fight of all people, whose land was being forcibly taken away by the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab, to the Supreme Court of India. The INC national spokesperson said nobody had any problem with the government taking back the panchayat land from encroachers. The Congress MP claimed that the government had started fiddling with the revenue records also.
Himachal CM launches ‘Pragatisheel Himachal’ programme from Chamba
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday launched “Pragatisheel Himachal: Sthapna Ke 75 Varsh”, a state-level programme commemorating 75 years of the formation of Himachal Pradesh from Chamba's historic Chaugan Ground on the concluding ceremony of International Minjar Fair. Addressing the people on the occasion, the chief minister said that when the nation was celebrating 75 years of Independence, Himachal Pradesh was also celebrating 75 years of its formation.
Murder on PU campus: High court seeks fresh probe report from Chandigarh Police
The Punjab and Haryana high court has sought a fresh probe report from the Chandigarh Police into the murder of 60-year-old Seema Goyal, wife of Panjab University professor BB Goyal, whose body was found at their campus residence on November 4, 2021. During the hearing, the police informed the court that Seema's a resident of Ludhiana, brother Deep, who had demanded that the probe be handed over to an independent agency was produced at Gandhi Nagar, Gujarat, for narco analysis. However, he was declared unfit for it on account of his health conditions.
BJP betraying youth of Himachal: Congress leader Rajinder Singh Rana
In a stinging attack on the state government, Congress working president and Sujanpur MLA Rajinder Singh Rana accused the BJP regime of betraying the youth of the state by putting “jobs on sale”. Rana also slammed the BJP government at Centre and state over the issue of inflation. “However, the Centre and the state government were mum on the issue while common masses reel under unrelenting inflation,” he said.
45% solar panels at Mohali government schools yet to become functional
It's been around a year since rooftop solar panels were installed at government schools in Mohali district, but around 45% of these are yet to become functional. The reason: These cannot be connected with the power supply lines of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited due to pending electricity bills to the tune of around Rs 18 lakh. The panels were installed by the Punjab Energy Development Agency under the on-grid solar net metering project scheme.
