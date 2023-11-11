close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Pune News / Power cut in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad dampen Diwali festivities

Power cut in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad dampen Diwali festivities

BySiddharth Gadkari
Nov 11, 2023 10:40 PM IST

More than two lakh consumers faced load shedding on Saturday due to technical failure at power line from Shikrapur to Talegaon

Ahead of the Diwali festival, more than two lakh consumers of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad faced load shedding on Saturday for almost an hour and a half as Adani Company’s ultra-high pressure 400 Kilowatt (KV) power line from Shikrapur to Talegaon stopped working due to technical failure.

Load shedding was reported in Pune’s Kharadi, Chandannagar area, rural part of Pune district’s Maval, Uruli Kanchan, Kunjirwadi etc. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Load shedding was reported in Pune’s Kharadi, Chandannagar area, rural part of Pune district’s Maval, Uruli Kanchan, Kunjirwadi etc. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

A press release by Maharashtra State Electrical Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) read, “Adani Company’s operated ultra high voltage 400 kilowatt (kv) line stopped working due to technical failure in the system. After that, the LTS (Load Trimming Scheme) system was activated for load management by Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (MSETCL). MSETCL shut down the power supply of ultra-high power voltage substations of 132 KV Rahatani, 220 KV Chinchwad, 220 KV Theur, 132 KV Yavat and 220 KV Urse to meet the deficit of about 209 Mega Watts (Mw).”

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Nishikant Raut, public relations officer, MSEDCL, Pune circle, said, “As a result, MSEDCL stopped power supply to the sub-stations. Therefore, about 2.19 lakh of consumers of Pimpri, Chinchwad, Pimple Saudagar, Kalevasti, Thergaon, Wakad, Nigdi, Pradhikaran, Kiwale, Pune’s Kharadi, Chandannagar area, rural part of Pune district’s Maval, Uruli Kanchan, Kunjirwadi, Theur, Shindewadi Ashtapur, Hingangaon, Khamgaon Tech, Tilekarwadi faced load shedding on Saturday from 7.30 am onwards.”

“It was restored after one and a half hours,” he added.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 11, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out