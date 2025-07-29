Power supply disruptions hit parts of Pune

Power supply fluctuations across several parts of the city over the past two days caused serious inconvenience to residents, with the Peth areas, Katraj, Ambegaon Pathar, Hingne, and Sinhagad Road the hardest hit localities. While officials claim most issues have been resolved, complaints continue to pour in. Residents report sudden high-voltage surges damaging home appliances and electrical equipment. (HT PHOTO)

According to the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), recent rains have caused technical faults in several areas. While officials claim most issues have been resolved, complaints continue to pour in. Residents report sudden high-voltage surges damaging home appliances and electrical equipment.

Housing societies and high-rise buildings have experienced failures of lifts and water motors, further disrupting daily life.

MSEDCL chief engineer Sunil Kakade stated, “Most complaints are from individual housing societies rather than entire areas. Our teams have resolved most issues. Residents still facing problems should contact their nearest MSEDCL office.”

Suresh Kamble, a resident of Ganja Peth, said, “There are sudden outages and sometimes very high voltage. Our fridge food gets spoiled, and the water supply is affected due to motor failure. Seniors are afraid to use the lift, while many are facing financial losses because of damaged appliances.”

Priya Kulkarni, a resident of Rasta Peth, echoed similar concerns: “The power supply is completely unpredictable. Sometimes it’s out for hours; at other times, the voltage spikes and damages our appliances. We’re afraid to use basic equipment like washing machines and microwaves.”

Mahendra Kolhe, from Ambegaon Pathar in the Katraj area, added, “We’ve had at least four outages in the last two days. Without electricity, water pumps don’t function, so there’s no water on the upper floors. It’s extremely stressful, especially for families with children and elderly members.”

Vivek Velankar, president of Sajag Nagrik Manch, criticised MSEDCL’s preparedness.

“Frequent power fluctuations in a city like Pune indicate that MSEDCL is not conducting proper maintenance. Citizens continue to suffer due to poor upkeep of the power infrastructure,” he said.