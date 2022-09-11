Preliminary work of the double decker flyover at Pune university chowk begins
With the 10-day Ganeshotsav coming to an end on Friday, the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has begun the work on the double decker flyover at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) with the barricading work of 240 metres of the chowk.
The authorities are waiting for the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to complete work of 1,200 mm pipeline. “In the next 8 to 10 days, we will begin the work in the chowk, while the piling (laying foundation) work has begun at E Square, so far we have put 14 piles for the bridge,” said Rinaj Pathan, superintending engineer, PMRDA.
PMRDA commissioner Rahul Mahiwal, said, “Pre-engineering work, survey of utility with utility trenching for identification is underway. We will conduct a traffic-related meeting next week and post that, further course of action will be decided.”
Rahul Srirame, DCP traffic hinted that there are meetings almost every week to expedite the work. “This chowk has traffic from Aundh, Baner and Pashan, hence we need to ensure smooth traffic flow when the foundation work for the bridge begins,” he said.
The six-lane double decker flyover is 881 metres, with 260 metre ramp on Aundh side, Baner will have a 140 metre side ramp while Pashan will be 135 metres and Ganeshkhind side ramp will be of 130 metres. The bridge will be completed in December 2024, said officials.
