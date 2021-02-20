Premium petrol crosses 100/litre in Pune

PUNE For the first time in Pune, premium or branded petrol (petrol with higher octane value) has crossed the ₹100 per litre mark, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

The price was recorded at ₹100.31 per litre, on Saturday.

The rate of regular petrol has also increased by ₹0.37 and has climbed to ₹96.62 per litre in the city. The rate of diesel has also gone up by ₹0.38 and has reached ₹86.36 per litre.

In Pune fuel, prices have been steadily increasing for the last 12 days. If the trend continues regular petrol will also cross the mark of ₹100 per litre by early next week, a worrying sign for transporters.

“Premium petrol has crossed the mark of ₹100 per litre and regular petrol will also follow these rates it seems. Common people have to suffer because of this,” said Baba Shinde, a member of the transporter association.

“In transport business we mostly use diesel. The diesel prices have also reached to record the highest level. Our business is not even sustainable now. We have written to the Central government. Otherwise, we will have to give the call of a strike,” he said.

Vivek Velankar, RTI activist and president, Sajag Nagrik Manch, pointed out that the fuel prices for airplanes are far less than the prices at which commoners are purchasing the fuel.

“Central government has negligible taxes and cess on the aviation industry fuel. As a result fuel of an airplanes is 40 per cent cheaper than the fuel of a truck. Why common man has to pay more? Why the taxes and cess for development are imposed on only common people? Are those who travel by planes, poorer than the common people and transporters?,”he said.

Reacting to increasing fuel prices, Shiv Sena Member of Parliament Sanjay Raut took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government saying not just others, but party’s voters too are affected by higher rates.

“If the BJP voters across the country are also affected by increasing fuel prices, at least government should consider reducing the taxes on it,” he said.

Normal petrol price touches ₹99.11 per litre in Parbhani

Maharashtra’s Parbhani town in Marathwada region, meanwhile, has the highest prices of fuel in the state. Regular petrol has reached ₹99.11 per litre in Parbhani and the rate of power petrol is ₹102 per litre. The rate of diesel in Parbhani is ₹88.76 per litre, as per price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.