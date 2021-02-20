IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Pune News / Premium petrol crosses 100/litre in Pune
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Premium petrol crosses 100/litre in Pune

PUNE For the first time in Pune, premium or branded petrol (petrol with higher octane value) has crossed the 100 per litre mark, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers
READ FULL STORY
By Manasi Deshpande
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 05:52 PM IST

PUNE For the first time in Pune, premium or branded petrol (petrol with higher octane value) has crossed the 100 per litre mark, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

The price was recorded at 100.31 per litre, on Saturday.

The rate of regular petrol has also increased by 0.37 and has climbed to 96.62 per litre in the city. The rate of diesel has also gone up by 0.38 and has reached 86.36 per litre.

In Pune fuel, prices have been steadily increasing for the last 12 days. If the trend continues regular petrol will also cross the mark of 100 per litre by early next week, a worrying sign for transporters.

“Premium petrol has crossed the mark of 100 per litre and regular petrol will also follow these rates it seems. Common people have to suffer because of this,” said Baba Shinde, a member of the transporter association.

“In transport business we mostly use diesel. The diesel prices have also reached to record the highest level. Our business is not even sustainable now. We have written to the Central government. Otherwise, we will have to give the call of a strike,” he said.

Vivek Velankar, RTI activist and president, Sajag Nagrik Manch, pointed out that the fuel prices for airplanes are far less than the prices at which commoners are purchasing the fuel.

“Central government has negligible taxes and cess on the aviation industry fuel. As a result fuel of an airplanes is 40 per cent cheaper than the fuel of a truck. Why common man has to pay more? Why the taxes and cess for development are imposed on only common people? Are those who travel by planes, poorer than the common people and transporters?,”he said.

Reacting to increasing fuel prices, Shiv Sena Member of Parliament Sanjay Raut took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government saying not just others, but party’s voters too are affected by higher rates.

“If the BJP voters across the country are also affected by increasing fuel prices, at least government should consider reducing the taxes on it,” he said.

Normal petrol price touches 99.11 per litre in Parbhani

Maharashtra’s Parbhani town in Marathwada region, meanwhile, has the highest prices of fuel in the state. Regular petrol has reached 99.11 per litre in Parbhani and the rate of power petrol is 102 per litre. The rate of diesel in Parbhani is 88.76 per litre, as per price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
NIBM area does not have a single public toilet facility for the citizens while Wanowrie has one near Bhairoba nullah and it is covered with a tin sheet and locked out for the general public. (HT PHOTO)
NIBM area does not have a single public toilet facility for the citizens while Wanowrie has one near Bhairoba nullah and it is covered with a tin sheet and locked out for the general public. (HT PHOTO)
pune news

Lack of public sanitation irks NIBM residents

By Nadeem Inamdar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 04:11 PM IST
The area is home to over five lakh residents and is one of the most important business hubs of eastern Pune which sees a large number of visitors from different parts of the city
READ FULL STORY
Close
Fire broke out at a godown in Bihar's Muzaffarpur(ANI Photo )
Fire broke out at a godown in Bihar's Muzaffarpur(ANI Photo )
pune news

Fire breaks out at Pune factory, 6 fire tenders rushed to spot

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 01:04 PM IST
At least six fire tenders have been rushed to the spot and fire fighting operations are underway.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray speaking at a function organised to celebrate the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Shivneri fort in Pune, on Friday. Also seen are deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar (second left) and state tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray (left). (HT PHOTO)
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray speaking at a function organised to celebrate the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Shivneri fort in Pune, on Friday. Also seen are deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar (second left) and state tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray (left). (HT PHOTO)
pune news

“Use mask to beat Covid as Shivaji Maharaj used sword to defeat enemies”

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 04:08 PM IST
PUNE: Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray appealed to citizens to take inspiration from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and use mask as a shield to fight against Covid-19 pandemic
READ FULL STORY
Close
Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta (left) with residents whose stolen goods were returned at Shivajinagar police headquarters, on Friday. (RAVINDRA JOSHI/HT)
Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta (left) with residents whose stolen goods were returned at Shivajinagar police headquarters, on Friday. (RAVINDRA JOSHI/HT)
pune news

Officials using expensive cars given by industrialists on duty “affects” public image of police: Pawar

By Nadeem Inamdar
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 04:03 PM IST
Pune: Taking strong objections to high-end cars used by some police officers, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said, “When I was in Mumbai a few days ago, I came to know that some police officers were seen in vehicles which cost around 35 lakh
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

BJP issues notices to 27 corporators for not attending GB meetings

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 09:35 PM IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) issued show cause notices to 27 corporators who had been absent for general body meetings
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Unseasonal rains, hailstorm damage grape, onion, mango crops in Maharashtra

By Abhay Khairnar
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 04:05 PM IST
PUNE: Unseasonal rains and hailstorms that hit many parts of the state on Thursday evening damaged rabi crops like grape, onion, mango and sorghum (jowar)
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

NIBM forest main gate lock found broken, security cabin unmanned

By Nadeem Inamdar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 07:18 PM IST
Pune: The 200-acre reserve forest at NIBM is in a state of neglect with the lock of main gate broken, security cabin unmanned and found open and fencing breached at various locations
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Kusumagraj’s Marathi musical translated into English to broaden aappeal

By Manasi Deshpande
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 09:37 PM IST
Pune: Marathi literature and theatre is adorned with musical dramas with some being commercially successful
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

PMC gives 15% rebate to regular property taxpayers

By Abhay Khairnar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:47 PM IST
Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), on Thursday, offered residents paying their property tax regularly, a 15 per cent rebate
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Kunala Kunache Mael Nahi: theatre students self-fund play in “tough” Covid times

By Prachi Bari, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:24 PM IST
Students who have just graduated from the Lalit Kala Kendra of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), are in a last-minute frenzy
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Rail Roko: Train services largely unaffected in Pune and parts of western Maharashtra

By HT Correspondent, Pune
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:23 PM IST
Pune and the rest of Maharashtra did not have an impact of the “Rail Roko” protest held by farmers’ outfits across the country
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

PMPML to convert old buses into goods vehicles, sanitising vans

By Siddharth Gadkari, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:23 PM IST
The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has taken a decision to convert its old buses into goods vehicles, sanitising vans, and for mounting cranes
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

ICCR teams up with SPPU to globalise traditional Indian knowledge

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:23 PM IST
With an aim to disseminate traditional Indian knowledge across the world and to make present-day Indian citizens aware of their roots and culture, the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) and the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) have come together to launch an ambitious initiative titled Universalization of Traditional Indian Knowledge System (UTIKS)
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Samant’s visit forces SPPU to grant permission for roll ball after 10 years

By Dheeraj Bengrut, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:22 PM IST
After several students met the state technical and higher education minister Uday Samant regarding allowing the roll ball game officially in the sports syllabus, the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) gave a nod on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Hail, wind, rain storm in Pune on Thursday evening

By Jigar Hindocha, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:22 PM IST
Pune reported hail in a few places, accompanied by thick cloud cover and the presence of a strong wind after 5pm on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP