Preparations in full swing at Shila temple ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s visit

The Sant Tukaram Maharaj Sansthan is busy preparing for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on June 14, 2022 when he is scheduled to inaugurate the newly-constructed Shila temple of Sant Tukaram. Ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit, police check posts are being erected and final touch-ups are being given to the rest of the temples within the larger enclosure.

The new Shila temple has been constructed using black stone sourced from Rajasthan. Enclosed within it is the ‘Shila’ in front of which is a 42-inch-tall idol of Sant Tukaram, which according to the trustees has been built for the first time. The idol depicts Sant Tukaram sitting and performing a kirtan and was built over six months from June to November 2021.

Nitin Maharaj More, president of the sansthan, said, “Earlier, this Shila temple, also known as ‘Deool wada’, was made of wood and has a tulsi vrindavan that Sant Tukaram prepared in memory of his first wife, Jijabai, with the Shila placed in front of the vrindavan. There has never been any Samadhi of Sant Tukaram as he left bodily for Vaikunth.”

The new temple has been designed and built by Sarvodaya Bharat Shilpakala Constructions. “The temple stands 42 feet tall and has been built in the Hemadpanthi architectural style. It is a three-level structure with an inner sanctum (14 by 14 feet), sanctum, and sabha mandap (18 by 21 feet) and 36 kalas (peaks),” Nitin More said.

There are temple wall carvings depicting trees, vines, animals and peacocks that are important to the More family. “The idea took root in 2008 when the then president Pratibha Patil mentioned Sant Tukaram’s abhanga during her swearing-in ceremony, thus creating a buzz about Sant Tukaram in Delhi. We started thinking of building this temple in 2015-16 and it is finally ready this year. The total cost of the temple is Rs1.17 crore,” said Nitin More.

The trustees of the sansthan visited Prime Minister Modi after hearing him speak about the annual wari and the warkaris in his Mann Ki Baat address and invited him to visit Dehu in the month of Ashadh which is important for the warkaris. “June 14 is an important date for the warkaris as Sant Tukaram had 14 main taalkaris always with him and there is a gate dedicated to them,” said Sanjay More.