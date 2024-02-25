Prisons across state overcrowded: Data

PUNE The state’s prison system is grappling with an acute overcrowding crisis, with over 40,485 inmates crammed into facilities originally designed to accommodate 26,377 individuals. The state’s prison system is grappling with an acute overcrowding crisis, as per data. (HT FILE)

The data released by the state prison department reveal the severity of the situation, indicating that prisons across the state are operating at overcrowding rate of 153%.

As per the data shared by the state prison department, in 2016-17 total 31,214 inmates were lodged across various jails in the state against a capacity of 23,942.

Similarly, in 2017-18 total 32,927 inmates against 23,942 capacity, in 2018-19 total 36,366 inmates against 24,032 capacity, in 2019-20 total 35746 inmates against 24032 capacity, in 2020-21 total 36,816 inmates against 24,722 capacity, in 2021-22 total 41,023 inmates against 25,393 capacity.

Amitabh Gupta , additional director general of police (prisons), said steps are taken to increase the capacity of prisons to accommodate more inmates.

“As of now constructions of new prisons at Yerawada, Palghar, Ahmednagar, Hingoli, Baramati are underway. Through which we can approximately accommodate at least 7,000 new inmates within next few years,’’ he said.

There are eight such prisons in the state operating at a staggering overcrowding rate of more than 200%.

As per state prison department Kalyan district jail overcrowded by 406% followed by Thane central jail by 377%, Mumbai central jail by 373%, Buldhana district jail by 350%, Solapur district jail by 328%, Nanded district jail 295%, Jalgaon district jail by 260%, Yerawada central jail by 237%.

Swati Sathe, deputy inspector general (prison), said, “The ratio of accommodation capacity and inmates is increasing. As we can see, it depends upon the crime rate. As crime rates increase we can see this ratio also increases.

“We are working on enhancing our intake capacity. Some new prisons are in pipelines so we can see increased capacity with in next few years,” she said.

The overcrowding issue underscores a significant challenge within the state’s correctional system, posing serious implications for the well-being and rehabilitation of inmates.

Overcrowded prisons often lead to compromised living conditions, heightened tensions among prisoners, increased risk of violence, and difficulties in providing essential services and programs aimed at prisoner rehabilitation.

According to authorities, the issue of prison overcrowding also highlights challenges within the criminal justice system, including issues related to sentencing policies, bail procedures, and access to legal representation.