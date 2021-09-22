Private bank employees booked for defreezing account of GST evasion accused

PUNE: Employees of a private bank were booked for allegedly helping a man booked for Goods and Services Tax (GST) evasion worth over ₹126 crore by de-freezing the accounts that the government had frozen.

A transaction worth over ₹126 crore was made after defreezing the account between July 27 and July 29, according to the police. As a result of it, a case was registered at Baramati police station against the bank employees as well as the man booked for GST evasion.

The accused were identified as Sudhir Dhananjay Sarode, and five others, according to the police.

“These other accused are bank employees. We are investigating their role in the case,” said assistant police inspector Palve of Baramati police station who is investigating the case.

A complaint in the case was lodged by Subhash Murlidhar Shingare (39) an inspector at Matunga police station in Mumbai. The Matunga police station officials had issued an order on January 4 to freeze the account. The bank employees were found to be in violation of the order.

The account was then used to transfer the evaded GST amount. The GST department accounts were credited with ₹126,88,24,800, according to the police.

A case was registered under Sections 188, 409, 420, and 34 of Indian Penal Code at Baramati city police station.