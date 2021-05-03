Private hospitals in Pune approach pharmas for vaccine supply

Given the shortage of vaccines in the city, prominent hospitals have begun to approach manufacturers directly to procure adequate supply.

The hospitals have sought clear guidelines from the government about the buying process from manufacturers, who they are in touch with.

“We already have contacted the Serum Institute to get vaccines for our hospitals, as we only were the ones who did trials of Covishield at our hospital. We also directly contacted Bharat Biotech, but they told use it will be first given to the government. After two months the vaccines will be available for the private sector. We are ready to buy the vaccines… as much as we can,” said Dr Jitendra Oswal, deputy medical director, Bharati Vidyapeeth medical college, hospital and research centre.

Oswal’s remarks came at a time when many industries and big corporates based in Pune have asked hospitals to arrange mass vaccination for their employees.

Dr Dhananjay Kelkar, medical director, Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital, said, “We approached vaccine manufacturers within the country to get the vaccines, but it is not available now for private players and we are going to wait. Whenever it is going to be available in the open market, we have plans to purchase it.”

Dr H K Sale, executive director of Noble Hospital, demanded clearer guidelines regarding vaccine purchase.

He said, “There is a need of crystal-clear guidelines about vaccine purchasing by the private sector. Currently, there is a shortage of vaccines and so we have closed our vaccination centre, but there is a need to have guidelines through which the process will be carried out smoothly.”

Dr Avdhut Bodamwad, medical superintendent at Ruby Hall Clinic said, “We have not yet approached any vaccine manufacturers, but are ready to buy the vaccines when they will be available in the open market. There is still a need for clear guidelines regarding getting the vaccines from manufacturers.”

Earlier this month, Deepak Sapra, CEO, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (API and Services ) CEO, said that the Sputnik V Covid vaccine will be available in a few weeks after it undergoes statutory clearances. A total of 1,50,000 doses of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V arrived at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad on May 1.

Last month, the Drug Controller General (DCGI) had issued permissions for Dr Reddy’s Laboratories to import the Russian vaccine to India for emergency use.