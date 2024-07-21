Private parking at Ramwadi Metro station sparks opposition

A private individual has arranged parking near Ramwadi Metro station, taking advantage of the lack of official parking facilities provided by Pune Metro. This move has faced opposition from passengers, while Pune Metro has distanced itself from the issue. However, the lack of parking here means two-wheeler riders face fines and higher costs for private parking. (HT PHOTO)

Snehal Surve, a commuter, said, “Due to the lack of parking space, we have to park our vehicles on the footpath. If it is full, I park my vehicle on the roadside and pay ₹5 to a private individual. Pune Metro should increase parking space and provide free parking.”

Following the inauguration of the extended Vanaz to Ramwadi Metro line by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the route has been popular among commuters seeking to avoid city traffic jams. However, the lack of parking here means two-wheeler riders face fines and higher costs for private parking.

Hemant Sonawane, executive engineer, public relations and administration, said, “The road is PMC’s property, and they should take action against the private party.”

Abhijit Ambekar, executive engineer of PMC’s project department, “PMC has not given permission to roadside pay-and-park in the city. If it is operational, it is illegal. We will check the issue and take action accordingly.”