Priyanka Gandhi in Pune on private visit

Pune: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi arrived in the city on Thursday to meet her relatives at Koregaon Park. After landing at the Lohegaon airport in the morning, she refused a convoy and went by a private vehicle to her destination. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi visited Pune on Thursday to meet her relatives. (HT)

Messages were sent to party leaders and other office-bearers that it is a personal visit and no one is needed to accompany her.

Arvind Shinde, Congress city unit president, said, “Priyanka Gandhi came on Thursday morning for a private tour. As part of protocol, we just went at the airport to welcome her.”

Sources said, “Priyanka was at lane number four in Koregaon Park for almost the whole day. No one from the political party was with her.”

