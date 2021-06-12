Probe report in Anil Parab case submitted to Nashik CP

Nashik Police have submitted the probe report in connection with allegations of corruption against Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab and six others to city police chief Deepak Pandey on Saturday, an officer involved in investigation confirmed.

The inquiry officer however did not reveal contents of the report neither did Pandey respond to call and text message. The probe was conducted was deputy commissioner level officer with two other DCPs assisting the investigation.

Pandey had earlier offered extension of two weeks for the probe after ordering inquiry on

May 27 into the allegation of corruption in transfers and posting against Parab and others saying the probe will be completed soon.

Barely few days after a suspended motor vehicle inspector of the Nashik Regional Transport Office (RTO) Gajendra Patil accused Parab and six officers of corruption in transfers and postings to the tune of crores in the RTO department, the probe was ordered. Patil had earlier alleged that there is rampant corruption in transfers and postings of officials and at border check posts while officials are involved in settlement of cases and illegal registration of BS-4 vehicles.

Parab, 56, is a three-term Shiv Sena legislator in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, the upper house of the state legislature. An advocate by profession, Parab is also minister for Parliamentary Affairs in MVA government while enjoining clouts due to his proximity to Uddhav Thackeray.

Parab has already refuted the charges saying the complaint filed against him, the state transport commissioner and five other officers is baseless, politically motivated, and aimed at defaming the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government