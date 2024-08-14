Prof Jyoti Bhakare appointed as new registrar of SPPU 

Following days of deliberation, prof Jyoti Bhakare assumed the post of In-charge registrar of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on Tuesday. Over the past few weeks, controversy has arisen over the post after various allegations were levelled against one of the prospective candidates for the post. Over the past few weeks, controversy has arisen over the post after various allegations were levelled against one of the prospective candidates for the post. (HT PHOTO)

After the tenure of the former registrar Prafulla Pawar ended on November 16, 2023, temporary responsibility was assigned to Vijay Khare, director, SPPU International Centre.

After her appointment, Jyoti Bhakere said, “I have accepted this responsibility as Savitribai Phule’s daughter. I will make a sincere effort to carry forward the tradition of krantijyoti Savitribai Phule. Also, I will carry out all the responsibilities assigned by the university in full capacity,”