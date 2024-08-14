 Prof Jyoti Bhakare appointed as new registrar of SPPU  - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Aug 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Prof Jyoti Bhakare appointed as new registrar of SPPU 

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 14, 2024 06:30 AM IST

After the tenure of the former registrar Prafulla Pawar ended on November 16, 2023, temporary responsibility was assigned to Vijay Khare, director, SPPU International Centre

Following days of deliberation, prof Jyoti Bhakare assumed the post of In-charge registrar of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on Tuesday. Over the past few weeks, controversy has arisen over the post after various allegations were levelled against one of the prospective candidates for the post.  

Over the past few weeks, controversy has arisen over the post after various allegations were levelled against one of the prospective candidates for the post.   (HT PHOTO)
Over the past few weeks, controversy has arisen over the post after various allegations were levelled against one of the prospective candidates for the post.   (HT PHOTO)

After the tenure of the former registrar Prafulla Pawar ended on November 16, 2023, temporary responsibility was assigned to Vijay Khare, director, SPPU International Centre.

After her appointment, Jyoti Bhakere said, “I have accepted this responsibility as Savitribai Phule’s daughter. I will make a sincere effort to carry forward the tradition of krantijyoti Savitribai Phule. Also, I will carry out all the responsibilities assigned by the university in full capacity,” 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / Prof Jyoti Bhakare appointed as new registrar of SPPU 
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On