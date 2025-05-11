Pro-Pakistan post: Engg student remanded to 5-day Pune police custody

A Pune holiday court on Saturday remanded the 19-year-old engineering student of a Pune college, arrested on Friday for allegedly sharing pro-Pakistan content on social media, to five days of police custody. A Hindu right-wing group on Friday had claimed that the student had posted the slogan “Pakistan Zindabad” among other things on her Instagram account. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

“The police sought extended custody for Khadija Shaikh stating that they needed to investigate the origin of the post and whether she knew the original content creator. They also intended to examine electronic devices used by the second year student of information technology (IT),” said inspector Vinayak Patankar of Kondhwa Police Station.

A Hindu right-wing group on Friday had claimed that Khatija had posted the slogan “Pakistan Zindabad” among other things on her Instagram account.

Police arrested her under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 152 (acts endangering sovereignty, unity and integrity of India), 196 (promoting enmity between different groups), 299 (outraging religious feelings) and 352 (intentional insult intended to provoke a breach of peace).

According to the FIR, the original message was uploaded by the Instagram account Dr MAARIB@reformistan and was shared by Shaikh as a status update.

On Friday, after she was arrested, the college where she was studying, rusticated her with immediate effect.