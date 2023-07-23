Property buyers in Pune will have to shell out more as additional document handling charges

Property buyers and tenants will have to pay additional fees for document handlings as the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) Office has hiked leave and license agreement registration documents handling charges by ₹300 and the cost of first sale property registration document handling by ₹1,000. Earlier there was no such charge for the first sale category and also for the former category. (Wikimedia Commons)

The state government in its decision stated that online property registration is taking place at the builder’s office itself to reduce burden on the buyers. The buyers don’t need to visit the sub-registrar’s office to avail the facility as the said service has been extended in the builder’s office itself.

At the same time online facility is available for tenants for registration purposes and both of the facilities have been receiving good responses on behalf of the end users.

“For online services, expenses are to be made on establishing computer infrastructure and its maintenance, modernisation of equipment and set up, storage, hardware installation cost and internet connectivity expenses. Hence it has been imperative to impose document handling charges to meet the rising cost,” the state government said in its directive.

Sachin Shingvi, president, Real Estate Agents Association, said that there was storage of good amenities like comfortable seating arrangement, clean public toilet, drinking water supply at all the sub registrar offices in the state.

“Instead of concentrating on improving the civic amenities at sub-registrar offices, the government has put additional burden on the citizens. The unorganised sector stays in rental housing and go for online registration. Since the landlord will not bear this cost, it will be the tenant who will face the brunt of this additional charge.We will request the chief minister and IGR to rescind the decision with immediate effect,” he said.

Advocate Milind Pawar, said, “The IGR office and the state revenue department is earning thousands of crores as revenue through property sale and tenancy registrations. This step is injustice on the home buyers and tenants as they already pay registration charges.”

Abhishekh Deshmukh, deputy IGR (computerisation), said, “The document handling charges are recovered for the online registrations through i-sarita mode of document registration. However, document charges were not being recovered through e registration mode earlier.”

“The document handling charges will be utilised for looking after the online and computerisation maintenance part of the process. Lakhs of online documents are registered and hence there was a need for additional charges for document handling,” he said.