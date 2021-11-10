Home / Cities / Pune News / ‘Property tax exemption scheme for ex-servicemen not implemented in PMC’
pune news

‘Property tax exemption scheme for ex-servicemen not implemented in PMC’

General body of the PMC passed the resolution on June 21 this year, but yet ex-servicemen are not getting its benefit, says Yogesh Chithade
Though the PMC has approved a resolution to waive off property tax for ex-servicemen and widows, the civic body has not implemented the scheme say members of Soldiers Independent Rehabilitation Foundation Yogesh Chithade and Sumedha Chithade. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Though the PMC has approved a resolution to waive off property tax for ex-servicemen and widows, the civic body has not implemented the scheme say members of Soldiers Independent Rehabilitation Foundation Yogesh Chithade and Sumedha Chithade. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Nov 10, 2021 11:27 PM IST
Copy Link
By HTC

PUNE Though the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has approved a resolution to waive off property tax for ex-servicemen and widows, the civic body has not implemented the scheme say members of Soldiers Independent Rehabilitation Foundation Yogesh Chithade and Sumedha Chithade.

Chithade said, “General body of the PMC passed the resolution on June 21 this year, but yet ex-servicemen are not getting its benefit. Despite writing letters to the mayor, standing committee chairman and municipal commissioner, the administration is delaying the implementation.”

They said, “Around 20,000 ex-servicemen will benefit from the scheme. Except PMC rest all municipal corporations have executed the scheme after government resolution. But PMC is delaying it,” he said.

Ex-servicemen Association, Salunke Vihar society and Army welfare Co-operative society wrote the letters to PMC, but they have not received any reply.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 10, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out