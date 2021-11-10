‘Property tax exemption scheme for ex-servicemen not implemented in PMC’

PUNE Though the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has approved a resolution to waive off property tax for ex-servicemen and widows, the civic body has not implemented the scheme say members of Soldiers Independent Rehabilitation Foundation Yogesh Chithade and Sumedha Chithade.

Chithade said, “General body of the PMC passed the resolution on June 21 this year, but yet ex-servicemen are not getting its benefit. Despite writing letters to the mayor, standing committee chairman and municipal commissioner, the administration is delaying the implementation.”

They said, “Around 20,000 ex-servicemen will benefit from the scheme. Except PMC rest all municipal corporations have executed the scheme after government resolution. But PMC is delaying it,” he said.

Ex-servicemen Association, Salunke Vihar society and Army welfare Co-operative society wrote the letters to PMC, but they have not received any reply.