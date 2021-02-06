Protest planned at Hadapsar to support farmer agitation
As part of nationwide chakka jam agitations, various organisations have planned an agitation on Pune-Solapur road on Saturday (February 6).
Nitin Pawar, member of Farmers Bachchav Action Committee said, “Along with various organisations and political parties, we have decided to carry out a chakka jam agitation at Hadapsar on the Pune-Solapur highway. We would pay tribute to the farmers who died during the agitation in Delhi. We are planning to hold meetings this week to gather support for farmers.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PMC grants permission to reopen 70% schools after inspection
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Protest planned at Hadapsar to support farmer agitation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
City-based colleges gear up for offline lectures from February 15th
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Second special round for FYJC admission begins today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Demand to allow general public in local trains in Pune grows
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
At ₹93.14 per litre, petrol crosses highest-ever price in Pune
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Survey: 83% of IAS officers feel states must have autonomy to formulate own responses in crises
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
73% get vaccine jab; rural Pune continues to lag behind
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune district sees 10 deaths, 449 fresh Covid cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PCMC turns blind eye to trimming of trees by hoarding advertisers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cong appoint Bagwe and Joshi as state vice-presidents
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IoT stars in global success of local firms
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Active Covid cases in Pune district now 6,545
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccination sites increased to 135 in Pune division
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tale of three crime families of Pune - Taak, Dudhani, Kalyani: 31 members and 1,100 cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox