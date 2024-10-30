Menu Explore
Pub owner, manager booked for obstructing cops

ByNadeem Inamdar
Oct 30, 2024 06:24 AM IST

The accused allegedly told the cops that they were running the pub at the orders of Pune police commissioner, as per the complaint

The Yerawada police have booked the owner and manager of prominent bar-cum-hotel for threatening policemen on duty and keeping the pub open beyond the midnight deadline. According to the police, during their raid, the establishment was found open till 2 am. The accused allegedly told the cops that they were running the pub at the orders of Pune police commissioner, as per the complaint. Constable Mahesh Baburao Lamkhede, 37, has lodged a police complaint under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 221, 223 and 3(5), and the Maharashtra Police Act Section 33 read with 131.

According to the police, during their raid, the establishment was found open till 2 am. The (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
According to the police, during their raid, the establishment was found open till 2 am. The (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

