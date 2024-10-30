Pub owner, manager booked for obstructing cops

The Yerawada police have booked the owner and manager of prominent bar-cum-hotel for threatening policemen on duty and keeping the pub open beyond the midnight deadline. According to the police, during their raid, the establishment was found open till 2 am. The accused allegedly told the cops that they were running the pub at the orders of Pune police commissioner, as per the complaint. Constable Mahesh Baburao Lamkhede, 37, has lodged a police complaint under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 221, 223 and 3(5), and the Maharashtra Police Act Section 33 read with 131.

