Public health staff protest change in appointment authority

Pune: The state government’s move to decentralise powers regarding appointment authority has faced opposition from Pune division clerical staff who have launched an indefinite strike from Wednesday. State government’s move to decentralise powers regarding appointment authority has faced opposition from Pune division clerical staff who have launched an indefinite strike from Wednesday. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The state has entrusted the power to appoint, promote and transfer Class III and Class IV staff of the health department on deputy directors from director, joint directors and other junior 84 authorities.

The protestors claim that the change would lead to irregularities.

The members of Public Health Sub Ordnance Service Association have gone on an indefinite strike opposing the General Resolution passed by the government on September 12.

Nandkumar Gudmetti, president, Public Health Sub Ordnance Service Association, alleged that the decision was taken without seeking report or opinion from the director or commissioner of the health department. The health minister was misled with false information, benefiting the deputy director, Pune division. The decision reduces the powers of the director and joint directors.

Dr Radhakishan Pawar, deputy director of health services, Pune who also holds the charge of joint director of health services has written to the state government to relive him of the additional charge.

“The allegations are baseless, and the decision is taken by the government for better welfare of healthcare staff and workers. The decision was taken in 2022 and finalised this year. How can I be blamed for it.”