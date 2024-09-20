Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Sep 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Public health staff protest change in appointment authority

ByVicky Pathare
Sep 20, 2024 07:38 AM IST

State government’s move to decentralise powers regarding appointment authority has faced opposition from Pune division clerical staff who have launched an indefinite strike from Wednesday

Pune: The state government’s move to decentralise powers regarding appointment authority has faced opposition from Pune division clerical staff who have launched an indefinite strike from Wednesday.

State government’s move to decentralise powers regarding appointment authority has faced opposition from Pune division clerical staff who have launched an indefinite strike from Wednesday. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
State government’s move to decentralise powers regarding appointment authority has faced opposition from Pune division clerical staff who have launched an indefinite strike from Wednesday. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The state has entrusted the power to appoint, promote and transfer Class III and Class IV staff of the health department on deputy directors from director, joint directors and other junior 84 authorities.

The protestors claim that the change would lead to irregularities.

The members of Public Health Sub Ordnance Service Association have gone on an indefinite strike opposing the General Resolution passed by the government on September 12.

Nandkumar Gudmetti, president, Public Health Sub Ordnance Service Association, alleged that the decision was taken without seeking report or opinion from the director or commissioner of the health department. The health minister was misled with false information, benefiting the deputy director, Pune division. The decision reduces the powers of the director and joint directors.

Dr Radhakishan Pawar, deputy director of health services, Pune who also holds the charge of joint director of health services has written to the state government to relive him of the additional charge.

“The allegations are baseless, and the decision is taken by the government for better welfare of healthcare staff and workers. The decision was taken in 2022 and finalised this year. How can I be blamed for it.”

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On