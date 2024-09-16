Pune accident: Minor girl killed by car driven by woman without driving licence

In a tragic accident, a two-and-a-half-year-old girl was hit by a speeding car while playing outside her house. The woman driver did not possess a valid driving license, said police. The incident took place on Monday at around 3.30 pm near Deva Hotel, Jadhav Nagar, Vadgaon Budruk. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to the complaint filed by the victim’s father, Siddharam Shrimant Gurubasgol, 31, an electrician residing in Jadhav Nagar, his young daughter was grievously hurt after being struck by a Santro car (MH 12 DE 1258).

The accused driver has been identified as Manisha Suraj Shedge, 35, a resident of Maulikunj Society, Jadhav Nagar.

“She was driving without having driving licence,” said, Suresh Baburao Jaybhay, police sub-inspector attached to Singhgad police station.

“We are in the process of registering an offence under section 105 (commits culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita,” said Jaybhay.

Raghavendra Kshirsagar, senior police inspector at Sinhagad Road police station, confirmed that a case will be registered, and further legal action will be taken as per the provisions of the law.

“The accused was fully aware that she lacked a valid driving license and drove the car recklessly and at a high-speed violating the traffic rules. She hit the child while driving near the victim’s house, leading to the tragic death of the girl,” he said.