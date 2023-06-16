CBI seeks suspension of IAS official Anil Ramod arrested in corruption case

PUNE The Pune Divisional Commissionerate has sent a proposal to the Chief Minister’s Office to suspend Anil Ramod from the post of additional divisional commissioner (revenue). Ramod was arrested by the central agency on June 9 while accepting a bribe of ₹ 8 lakh for awarding higher compensation to the landowners in the land acquisition case. (HT PHOTO)

Ramod was arrested by the central agency on June 9 while accepting a bribe of ₹8 lakh for awarding higher compensation to the landowners in the land acquisition case of the national highway in Solapur district. Ramod is currently lodged in Yerawada Central Prison after his CBI custody ended on June 13.

He had filed a bail application through a lawyer which was heard on Friday. Meanwhile, sensing that Ramod will be able to manipulate the documents in the divisional commissionerate, the CBI sent a letter to the government that he should be suspended with immediate effect.

Deputy commissioner Rajendra Muthe has been entrusted with Ramod’s charge.

CBI investigation has revealed that Ramod had a total of 17 bank accounts belonging to himself, his family and relatives which had a cumulative cash of ₹47 lakh. The CBI had informed the court that it wants to investigate the exact way in which this amount was collected.

