Pune Airport beats own record with 212 flight ops in single day

On Sunday, June 1, Pune Airport set a new record of handling a total 212 flight operations in a single day, outdoing its own previous record of handling 208 flight operations in a single day on January 12 this year. This landmark figure included 106 departures and 106 arrivals, with over 36,000 passengers passing through the airport in a single day as they headed to both domestic and international destinations.

Airport director Santosh Dhoke expressed enthusiasm over the development saying, “The overall flight operations on Sunday were executed smoothly. This is a very positive sign for us, indicating the steady growth of air traffic movement at Pune Airport. It is the highest number of flight movements recorded in a single day in our history, and it reflects the growing connectivity and demand among passengers. With 35 domestic and three international destinations currently linked to Pune - including two flights to Dubai, two to Bangkok, and one to Singapore, the city is becoming a significant aviation hub.”

Dhoke emphasised that the operations were conducted efficiently without any major issues or delays, contributing to a seamless travel experience for passengers. “There was no hassle and no operational constraints, and flight delays were minimal. We are optimistic that this number will continue to rise in the near future, especially as more destinations get connected and the frequency of flights increases,” he said.

According to information shared by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) Pune, the flight operations were conducted smoothly throughout the day from the Lohegaon-based Pune Airport. A total of 212 flights operated to and from 35 domestic and three international destinations. Of these, 106 flights arrived in Pune from major cities such as Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and others, bringing in more than 18,000 passengers. The remaining 106 flights departed to various locations, carrying over 18,000 passengers to their respective destinations in India and abroad.

Rohit Varma, an information technology (IT) professional and frequent flyer headed to Bengaluru, said, “I travel frequently for work, and I’ve seen how Pune Airport has evolved over the past few years. But what I experienced on Sunday was truly impressive. Despite the large number of flights, the check-in process was smooth, security lines were well managed, and there were no delays. It was surprising to see so many flights operating seamlessly in one day. The addition of more destinations and international connections like Dubai and Singapore is a big plus for business travellers like me. It saves time and eliminates the need to travel to Mumbai for certain flights. Pune is definitely stepping up as a major travel hub.”