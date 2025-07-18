Pune Airport crosses 1-cr mark in annual passenger traffic

Pune Airport has recorded a major milestone by crossing the 1-crore mark in annual passenger traffic. At the same time, it has registered sharp growth in cargo and aircraft movements - the outcome of its ongoing infrastructure overhaul. Pune Airport has enhanced passenger experience with 34 check-in counters, 15 lifts, eight escalators, and 10 air-conditioned boarding bridges, including five new ones. (HT FILE)

According to the Airports Authority of India (AAI), Pune Airport handled 1.0458 crore passengers in the financial year 2024-25, a year-on-year growth of 9.8%. Aircraft movements rose by 7.5% to 68,830, while cargo throughput grew by 11.8%, reaching 42,290 metric tons.

The upward trend has continued in recent months. In May 2025 alone, the airport handled a record 9.38 lakh passengers - the highest monthly traffic in its history. Cargo movement also saw a steady rise, from 2,654 metric tons in June 2023 to over 4,200 metric tons in May 2025, reinforcing Pune’s growing role as a logistics hub.

A key factor behind this surge is the commissioning of the New Integrated Terminal Building (NITB), inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 10, 2024, and operational since July 14. Spread across 52,000 sq m, the new terminal is designed to handle 9.5 million passengers annually, with a peak-hour capacity of 2,300.

“Pune Airport has enhanced passenger experience with 34 check-in counters, 15 lifts, eight escalators, and 10 air-conditioned boarding bridges, including five new ones. Aircraft operations are streamlined using Smart Visual Docking Guidance Systems integrated with the Airport Operations Control Centre (AOCC),” said Pune Airport director Santosh Dhoke.

He added that the baggage handling system now uses RFID (radio frequency identification) and barcode tracking, along with Transportation Security Administration (TSA) certified multi-level screening. “Security has also been strengthened with 12 domestic and 3 international XBIS machines, enabling faster and safer passenger screening,” Dhoke said.

The airport’s route network has expanded as well, with new international flights to Bangkok and Dubai, and regional links to Sindhudurg, Nanded and Jalgaon.