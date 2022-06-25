Pune airport ups cleanliness drive to prevent bird-hit incidents
The Pune airport authorities are working with the Indian Air Force (IAF) and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to clean airport premises and neighbourhood to prevent bird -hit incidents.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued an advisory on June 20 to airports on avoiding bird-strike incidents in the monsoon. The direction came after two such incidents on June 19 in different parts of the country — SpiceJet Boeing 737 Patna-Delhi flight and IndiGo A320 NEO Guwahati-Delhi flight.
The advisory was issued to all 137 airports, including those run by the defence.
At Pune airport, runway maintenance work, operation area along with air traffic control (ATC) comes under the IAF.
“We are holding meetings with the IAF and ensuring that no garbage is dumped on open land and check any open drains near the airport,” said Santosh Dhoke, Pune airport director.
“In the operation area, there should not be anything which attracts birds. Grass trimming in apron area is done by the airport authority and operation area by the IAF. The IAF holds meetings with PMC as the latter looks after maintenance and cleanliness of area outside the airport. Steps have been taken to check any slaughterhouse in nearby areas as it attracts birds,” Dhoke said.
The aircraft act 1934 prohibits explicitly any slaughtering or flaying of animals or dumping of garbage in a way which could attract animals and birds within a 10km radius of the airport. Such activities are a cognizable offence under section10 (1B) of the aircraft act 1934.
The DGCA advisory talks about frequent runway inspection, grass trimming, spraying insecticides, deployment of bird chasers or bird scaring devices, regular garbage disposal and avoiding water accumulation in open drains.
-
Mixed response to change in MPSC exam pattern
Candidates expressed mixed responses after Maharashtra Public Service Commission on Friday issued a notification regarding a change in paper pattern for its main examination and aligned it with that of the Union Public Service Commission. According to the commission, the new pattern will be implemented in 2023. Many candidates have supported the move by MPSC. Another aspirant, Amol Baviskar, highlighted that many aspirants who are reappearing next year will have to study from scratch.
-
Rajinder Nagar by-election result today
The fates of 14 candidates in the fray for the Rajinder Nagar assembly by-elections will be decided on Sunday when over 72,000 votes, polled on Thursday, will be counted at the Industrial Training Institute in Pusa, New Delhi, in the presence of election officials and representatives of candidates. The key contenders for the seat are AAP's Durgesh Pathak and Bharatiya Janata Party's Rajesh Bhatia. From the Congress, former councillor Prem Lata is contesting the election.
-
Ludhiana MC marks 7th anniversary of Smart City Mission
The municipal Corporation celebrated the seventh anniversary of Smart City Mission by organising an array of activities for the city's residents at Sarabha Nagar main market on Saturday evening. Speaking on the occasion, MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal appealed to the residents to help the authorities in making the city clean and green. Posters were also installed to promote cleanliness in the city and a cake-cutting ceremony was also organised to mark the occasion.
-
Allahabad University’s academic council approves fee hike of courses, hostels from new session
Allahabad University has kick-started the process of increasing the fees of all courses from the new academic session 2022-23. The hiked fee will be applicable for students taking admission from the session 2022-23. The fee hike will not be applicable for the present (old) students, aU PRO Prof Jaya Kapoor clarified. It is worth mentioning that the tuition fee of the university has remained at ₹12 since 1912.
-
After getting extortion calls from gangsters, AAP MLAs question Delhi’s law and order
Aam Aadmi Party member of Parliament Sanjay Singh on Saturday said Singh's party MLAs Sanjeev Jha and Ajay Dutt have been getting extortion calls from gangsters, who have threatened them with dire consequences if they did not cough up ₹5-10 lakh as “protection money”. According to Singh, Jha, the MLA from Burari, started receiving the extortion calls from June 20, while the MLA from Ambedkar Nagar, Dutt, received them on June 22.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics