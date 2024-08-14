Pune ATS to interrogate Rizwan Ali arrested by Delhi police special cell

Senior officials from the Pune Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) Wednesday confirmed that Rizwan Ali, having alleged links with the Pune module of ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria), will be interrogated. The police recovered a pistol, three live cartridges, and two mobile phones from him. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Following a tipoff, the Delhi police special cell on August 8 arrested the suspected terrorist with alleged ISIS links from Ganga Baksh Marg in the national capital. The police recovered a pistol, three live cartridges, and two mobile phones from him.

Rizwan, a resident of Daryaganj, Delhi, had a ₹3 lakh bounty on his head, as announced by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for his involvement in terrorism. He was allegedly part of the ISIS Pune module and had been evading capture.

A Pune ATS officer said, “Our teams are on track to interrogate him regarding the motive behind his stay in Pune city. Once we get adequate information from him, we will decide our future course of action.”

Earlier on Tuesday, a Pune ATS team raided some parts of Pune city where Ali had stayed during his Pune halt. However, ATS did not share anything about the raids.

Meanwhile, there was panic Wednesday morning at the civic body-run Kamala Nehru Hospital in Kasba Peth due to security concerns which prompted an evacuation by the city police. The police detained three individuals in connection with the incident. According to Pune city police, a social media post (message and pictures) claiming that some foreigners were staying illegally in Pune began circulating on WhatsApp Tuesday evening and was also reported to the police. By Wednesday morning, the three individuals identified in the post were seen at Kamala Nehru Hospital for medical treatment. Given that the post was widely circulated, the hospital staff suspected that the individuals were illegal migrants and alerted the police. The authorities promptly arrived at the hospital and took the individuals into custody for questioning.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Sandeep Singh Gill said, “We are currently in the process of verifying these individuals, their documents. They claimed that they are from a particular state and with the help of local police, we are verifying their claim.’’

Gill said that prima facie, it seems that they came here to collect donations for their masjid/madarsa. Gill said that there is no evidence of any weapon carried by them.