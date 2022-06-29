Pune bizman duped of 35 lakh

A Pune-based businessman was duped of ₹35 lakh by three fraudsters who promised to give him new currency notes.

The businessman lodged a first information report (FIR) at Lakshar police station on Wednesday.

Police have booked Sajid Mubarak Sheikh from Koregaon Park, Jaswinder Sing Gundev from Ravivar peth and Jitendra Mehta from Bharuch Gujrat under sections 406, 420, 120 (b) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The police said the accused, who had developed rapport with the businessman over past one-and-a-half-years, lured the businessman to return ₹1 crore against old series currency notes of worth ₹35 lakh.

Initially, the businessman had given ₹10 lakh and later gave ₹25 lakh to fraudsters between May 22 and May 2022. When businessman asked him for his money, the accused refused to answer his calls, said police officials,

The police said,on June 8, Jaswinder Sing Gundev kept a bag filled with fake currency notes, amounting to ₹75 lakh and left the spot.