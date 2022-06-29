Pune bizman duped of ₹35 lakh
A Pune-based businessman was duped of ₹35 lakh by three fraudsters who promised to give him new currency notes.
The businessman lodged a first information report (FIR) at Lakshar police station on Wednesday.
Police have booked Sajid Mubarak Sheikh from Koregaon Park, Jaswinder Sing Gundev from Ravivar peth and Jitendra Mehta from Bharuch Gujrat under sections 406, 420, 120 (b) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
The police said the accused, who had developed rapport with the businessman over past one-and-a-half-years, lured the businessman to return ₹1 crore against old series currency notes of worth ₹35 lakh.
Initially, the businessman had given ₹10 lakh and later gave ₹25 lakh to fraudsters between May 22 and May 2022. When businessman asked him for his money, the accused refused to answer his calls, said police officials,
The police said,on June 8, Jaswinder Sing Gundev kept a bag filled with fake currency notes, amounting to ₹75 lakh and left the spot.
-
PWD to get massive funds for ROBs, highways
Lucknow Uttar Pradesh minister for Public Works Department Jitin Prasada has demanded more funds from Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund scheme to construct around 250 railway over bridges over crossings and for highways of the state. Jitin Prasada held a detailed discussion with Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi on Wednesday. Union minister of state (General) VK Singh was also present.
-
30K register for Pune varsity senate elections
PUNE Even as the tenure of former senate members of the Savitribai Phule Pune University has ended, the process for the election of new senate members has been started by the SPPU administration. Till now, more than 30,000 people have registered for participating in the election, and the last date for registration is July 3. These elections will be held in Pune, Nashik and Ahmednagar districts where affiliated colleges are under the SPPU jurisdiction.
-
World Bank offers ₹3,500 cr agri loan to U.P.
The World Bank has offered a soft loan of ₹3,500 crore to Uttar Pradesh to promote food processing and crop diversification with a view to enhance the income of the state's farmers, people in the know of things said. The loan offer was made by World Bank, regional director, South Asia, John Roome, in a meeting with chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra and officials of agriculture and forest departments, here, on Tuesday.
-
Post Udaipur killing, police step up vigil in U.P.
Letters@htlive.com After the gruesome murder of a tailor in Rajasthan, the Uttar Pradesh police have stepped up vigil across the state as a precautionary measure. “All police personnel posted across the state are on alert following the incident in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Our priority is to maintain law and order in the state and avert any type of trouble,” Director General of Police, U. P., DS Chauhan said while talking to newspersons.
-
SPPU exam trend: Students need extra supplements, write till end
PUNE The semester examinations of the Savitribai Phule Pune University are currently underway, however, an interesting trend is seen among students. With engineering, architecture and pharmacy exams having started initially, it is seen that pharmacy students are attaching the maximum number of supplements which is seven to eight. The students are given the main answer sheet of 24 pages with each supplement containing four pages.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics