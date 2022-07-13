Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune BJP leaders unhappy over pre-monsoon preparedness works
Pune BJP leaders unhappy over pre-monsoon preparedness works

Pune BJP leaders meet civic chief and expressed their unhappiness over pre-monsoon preparedness works
A waterlogged stretch in Pune on Tuesday. Pune BJP leaders meet civic chief and expressed their unhappiness over pre-monsoon preparedness works. (HT)
Updated on Jul 13, 2022 12:53 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came down heavily on the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the civic chief for poor pre-monsoon works.

BJP city unit president Jagdish Mulik and the party’s elected members met municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar on Tuesday and expressed their unhappiness over rain preparedness works.

Speaking to the media after visiting the civic chief’s office, Mulik said, “It is our third meeting with the municipal commissioner over the same issue. Despite our pointing out the failings in carrying out monsoon related projects, many works like nullah cleaning are not up to the mark.”

Mulik said, “With incessant rains, we have appealed to the municipal commissioner to set up disaster management cell at each ward. There is a need for better coordination between agencies, including police, traffic police, electricity department, Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML), irrigation and Smart city to address monsoon related issues effectively.”

The BJP leader said that the civic administration should make plans to relocate residents if any area faces flood-like situation.

Many elected members expressed unhappiness over potholes and ongoing road- digging works. Some blamed the administration for not carrying out tree cutting works before the monsoon.

Meanwhile, the civic administration claimed that all pre-monsoon works were completed as per schedule and additional municipal commissioners visited spots to check the progress and completion of these works.

