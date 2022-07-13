Pune BJP leaders unhappy over pre-monsoon preparedness works
PUNE: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came down heavily on the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the civic chief for poor pre-monsoon works.
BJP city unit president Jagdish Mulik and the party’s elected members met municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar on Tuesday and expressed their unhappiness over rain preparedness works.
Speaking to the media after visiting the civic chief’s office, Mulik said, “It is our third meeting with the municipal commissioner over the same issue. Despite our pointing out the failings in carrying out monsoon related projects, many works like nullah cleaning are not up to the mark.”
Mulik said, “With incessant rains, we have appealed to the municipal commissioner to set up disaster management cell at each ward. There is a need for better coordination between agencies, including police, traffic police, electricity department, Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML), irrigation and Smart city to address monsoon related issues effectively.”
The BJP leader said that the civic administration should make plans to relocate residents if any area faces flood-like situation.
Many elected members expressed unhappiness over potholes and ongoing road- digging works. Some blamed the administration for not carrying out tree cutting works before the monsoon.
Meanwhile, the civic administration claimed that all pre-monsoon works were completed as per schedule and additional municipal commissioners visited spots to check the progress and completion of these works.
-
Pune receives 165.7 mm rainfall, Khadakwasla dam overflows
Pune: With continuous downpour, Pune city has reported 165.7 mm rainfall which is 26 per cent less than normal. Lohegaon reported 4 per cent excess rainfall. Khadakwasla dam's water capacity touched 95 per cent on Tuesday and with forecast of more rains likely in the next few days, 905 cusecs water was released from new Mutha right canal and 11,900 cusecs was released from the spillway of the dam into Mutha river on Tuesday.
-
Short on faculty, 20 nursing training centres told to stop admissions
Several nursing training centres in the state have been asked to stop admissions for the academic session 2022-23 after they failed to appoint the required number of faculty. The revelation about the shortage of teaching faculty came to the fore in a verification exercise by the medical education department. Admissions of about 1500 students will be affected collectively at 20 nursing training institutes, said principal secretary, Alok Kumar, medical education.
-
Safety features in place after 1961 Panshet dam disaster
Sixty years have passed since that fateful day when after a night of heavy rainfall, Pune woke up to sudden screams as water from the Panshet dam gushed through the city, carrying with it hundreds of homes and thousands of people towards the Mula-Mutha river. Reason: The Panshet dam had burst due to a breach in the construction of its wall, not to mention the incessant rain and pressure from the water in its hold.
-
Pune dist reports three Covid deaths; 9 cases of BA.4, BA.5 and BA.2.75 variants
Pune: On Tuesday, Pune district reported three deaths due to Covid-19. So far, Covid deaths reported in the district are 20,552. On Tuesday, two more patients tested positive for the BA.4 subvariant, four tested positive for the BA.5 subvariant and three patients have been found with the BA.2.75 variant of Omicron. All patients are from Pune, according to the state health department officials. Active cases in the district have increased to 6,411.
-
Moose Wala murder: Former Punjab minister’s nephew booked for conspiracy
The Ludhiana police have booked aka Sona, Sandeep Singh Kahlon, who is a nephew of former Akali minister Nirmal Singh Kahlon, for being a part of the conspiracy to kill Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, investigation) Gurpreet Singh said that investigations have revealed that his aide Satbir Singh, who was arrested on June 30 had supplied weapons to three shooters involved in Moose Wala's murder and had taken them to Bathinda at the behest of Kahlon.
