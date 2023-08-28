News / Cities / Pune News / Maharashtra Board announces tentative dates for class 10, 12 exams

Maharashtra Board announces tentative dates for class 10, 12 exams

ByGayatri Vajpeyee
Aug 28, 2023 11:41 PM IST

Pune: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared tentative dates for the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams for the academic year 2023-2024. The exams will commence on March 1 and February 21 respectively. The final schedule will be announced as the exam gets closer, said MSBSHSE official.

The exams will be held at the nine divisional boards, including Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Aurangabad, Konkan, Amravati, and Latur. (HT PHOTO)

The MSBSHSE has issued a notification on its official website about the tentative exam schedule for Class 10 and Class 12 on Monday. Accordingly, the Class 10 exam will be conducted between March 1 and March 22, and February 21 and March 19 for Class 12.

The exams will be held at the nine divisional boards, including Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Aurangabad, Konkan, Amravati, and Latur. The board on Monday has invited suggestions and objections about the tentative schedule of the exam, to be sent by email to the divisional or state education board within 15 days.

Anuradha Oak, secretary, MSBSHSE, said, “The board issues tentative schedule every year. If we do not receive any objections or suggestions, the board may proceed ahead with the planned schedule.”

New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 28, 2023
