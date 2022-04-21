Pune bungee jumping company owner, manager booked for causing death of man

PUNE A case was registered against an adventure company after a man was killed while riding up a tall structure in a lift to the bungee jumping spot. While the case was registered on Wednesday, the incident occurred on April 15, according to the police.

The company was identified as Indya Bungee Jumping Adventure Fort located in Kusgaon Pavan in Maval area of Pune. The manager and owner of the company are booked.

The deceased was identified as Pravin Deepak Salve, 25, a resident of Kasarnagar area in Hadapsar, Pune and a native of Sakori in Junnar. The police claim that the victim along with his friends had booked for bungee jumping slot with the adventure months ago, but their plan was cancelled due to Covid restrictions. He worked in a private company and was in Kusgaon with two friends.

The complaint claims that the man’s hand got stuck in a lift that was taking him up to the jumping spot. He allegedly got pulled between the structure that was supporting the lift and the movement of the lift, crushing his right hand and violently pulling his body upwards.

From the videos of the company, it is visible that a lift built inside a 60-metre-long structure takes the jumpers to the top of the height.

“All other sides are covered with the metal structure but the east side of the lift has a ladder next to it. There is barely 3–4-inch distance between the ladder and the lift. The height of the lift is also really short to enable taking photos and such. He rested his elbow on the edge of the lift and his elbow got stuck between the ladder and the lift which was going up with a force,” said assistant police inspector UA Khade of Shirgaon police outpost who is investigating the case.

Salve was with his friend who raised an alarm after seeing his friend get pulled inside the metal structure and the lift operator stopped the lift, according to the police.

“We went to the spot that day itself and spoke to the company people. They said that the conditions were explained to the jumpers beforehand and a safety form was also signed by them. They told us that the safety belt and safety harness were already on them and they were briefed about the rules of safety to be followed. But we registered an ADR and got a case registered as per procedure,” said Khade.

While the company officials could not be reached for a comment through phone and email, the police claim that the officials on the spot that day were firm in their claim of not having committed any negligence and having made no unexpected changes. A case under Section 304(a) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Talegaon Dabhade police station.