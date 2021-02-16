Pune businessman held for issuing ₹110 crore bogus invoices
Maharashtra Goods and Services Tax (GST) officials have arrested a businessman from Pune for issuing bogus invoices amounting to ₹110 crores. He has been sent to judicial custody till February 25.
The accused identified as Babusha Sharnappa Kasbe also passed input tax credit to registered firms of ₹16.86 crores without delivery of the goods and services, Maharashtra GST Department said in a statement on Monday.
According to the department, Kasbe has been booked under relevant sections of the Maharashtra Goods and Services Act/ Central Goods Services act. He was produced before the Judicial magistrate, Shivajinagar, Pune court and has been sent to judicial custody.
