IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune businessman held for issuing 110 crore bogus invoices
Kasbe has been booked under relevant sections of the Maharashtra Goods and Services Act/ Central Goods Services act.(Representative image)
Kasbe has been booked under relevant sections of the Maharashtra Goods and Services Act/ Central Goods Services act.(Representative image)
pune news

Pune businessman held for issuing 110 crore bogus invoices

The accused identified as Babusha Sharnappa Kasbe also passed input tax credit to registered firms of 16.86 crores.
READ FULL STORY
ANI, Pune
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 03:11 PM IST

Maharashtra Goods and Services Tax (GST) officials have arrested a businessman from Pune for issuing bogus invoices amounting to 110 crores. He has been sent to judicial custody till February 25.

The accused identified as Babusha Sharnappa Kasbe also passed input tax credit to registered firms of 16.86 crores without delivery of the goods and services, Maharashtra GST Department said in a statement on Monday.

According to the department, Kasbe has been booked under relevant sections of the Maharashtra Goods and Services Act/ Central Goods Services act. He was produced before the Judicial magistrate, Shivajinagar, Pune court and has been sent to judicial custody.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gst act maharastra
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

60-year-old killed in hit and run in Sahakarnagar

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:07 PM IST
An unidentified two-wheeler rider was booked for causing the death of a 60-year-old man in Sahakarnagar, Pune on Sunday
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: The logo of OYO, India's largest and fastest-growing hotel chain, is seen installed on a hotel building in New Delhi, India, April 3, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: The logo of OYO, India's largest and fastest-growing hotel chain, is seen installed on a hotel building in New Delhi, India, April 3, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi(REUTERS)
pune news

Oyo asked to pay 1.61 lakh by Pune district consumer commission

By Nadeem Inamdar, Pune
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 04:45 AM IST
Aul Kulkarni, a resident of Vadgaon Budruk, had lodged a complaint with the consumer forum last year as regards his trip to Kerala.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Petrol prices hit record high at 95.10 per litre

By Manasi Deshpande, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:06 PM IST
Petrol prices in Pune hit a record high on February 15, at 95
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Lukewarm response to offline lectures on day 1 of college reopening

By Dheeraj Bengrut, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:06 PM IST
After a long gap of 11 months, universities and colleges in Pune restarted offline lectures from Monday after the state government’s nod
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Truck carrying 939 boxes of alcohol seized

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:06 PM IST
The state excise department team intercepted a truck trying to transport alcohol from Goa through Baramati on Sunday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

We should prefer a hybrid model of teaching: Nitin Karmalkar

By Dheeraj Bengrut, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:05 PM IST
From Monday onwards, universities and colleges across the state were allowed to reopen for offline classes
READ FULL STORY
Close
A beneficiary gets vaccinated by a medical staff at Rajiv Gandhi Hospital in Pune. (HT FILE)
A beneficiary gets vaccinated by a medical staff at Rajiv Gandhi Hospital in Pune. (HT FILE)
pune news

“People with medical conditions should consult family doctor before taking vaccine”

By Steffy Thevar, Pune
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 04:02 PM IST
Currently, vaccination drive is underway for healthcare and frontline worker. Soon in the coming months the district administration would start vaccination for the general public beginning with those above 50 years of age and suffering from comorbidities
READ FULL STORY
Close
Covid-19 vaccination drive at Premlok park Hospital Chinchwad. (HT PHOTO)
Covid-19 vaccination drive at Premlok park Hospital Chinchwad. (HT PHOTO)
pune news

525 beneficiaries receive second dose of Covid vaccine in Pune dist

By Steffy Thevar, Pune
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 04:07 PM IST
Of the 525 beneficiaries, 90 were from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), 89 from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and 346 from Pune rural.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Covid-19 vaccine vials at Kalavati Mavale Hospital, Nana Peth in Pune. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
Covid-19 vaccine vials at Kalavati Mavale Hospital, Nana Peth in Pune. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
pune news

No new Covid-related deaths reported in Pune district on Monday

By Steffy Thevar, Pune
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 04:05 PM IST
The district reported 394 new Covid cases on Monday which took the progressive count of the cases to 3.95 lakh of which 3.80 lakh have recovered
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Light rains forecast for Pune on February 18

By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 09:40 PM IST
Pune: Light rainfall is expected in Pune city on February 18, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD)
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

BJP decides to continue PMC general body meet online; Oppn parties cry foul

By Abhay Khairnar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 08:45 PM IST
PUNE: Ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to corner the corporators of opposition parties on the issue of holding the Pune Municipal Corporation general body meetings in the presence of elected members
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

“Kanada Kafila” workshop to be main feature of “Vasantotsav 2021”

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 07:37 PM IST
Pune: Special workshop “Kanada Kafila” under its “Vasantotsav Vimarsh” will be the highlight of “Vasantotsav” this year
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to Bhide Wada Smarak Samiti, the school was shut down more than 15 years. To preserve it, Bhide Wada Smarak Samiti appealed to the Bombay High Court in 2010 to declare it a national monument, but the issue is pending in court. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
According to Bhide Wada Smarak Samiti, the school was shut down more than 15 years. To preserve it, Bhide Wada Smarak Samiti appealed to the Bombay High Court in 2010 to declare it a national monument, but the issue is pending in court. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
pune news

Minister orders PMC, dist admin to form committee to solve Bhide wada issue

By Siddharth Gadkari
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 04:35 PM IST
The first school for girls was started in Pune at Bhide wada on January 1, 1848, by Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and his wife Savitribai Phule
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sopan Dhale, a resident of Balewadi, said I was walking past the Balewadi High Street when the dogs attacked and bit me on the leg. “Other people came running to shoo them away, but till then one of the dogs bit me on the leg.” (HT PHOTO)
Sopan Dhale, a resident of Balewadi, said I was walking past the Balewadi High Street when the dogs attacked and bit me on the leg. “Other people came running to shoo them away, but till then one of the dogs bit me on the leg.” (HT PHOTO)
pune news

Balewadi , Sopanbaug residents irked over stray dog menace

By Prachi Bari
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 04:37 PM IST
We are working on sterilizing and vaccinating the stray dogs. In 2019-2020, we managed to sterilize 19,500 dogs while in year earlier it was 11,500 dogs, says PMC official
READ FULL STORY
Close
The official inauguration of this forum was done on Sunday by plating 96 plants on the occasion of 96th birth anniversary of Padma Vibhushan late Dr Mohan Dhariya. (HT PHOTO)
The official inauguration of this forum was done on Sunday by plating 96 plants on the occasion of 96th birth anniversary of Padma Vibhushan late Dr Mohan Dhariya. (HT PHOTO)
pune news

Market Yard, Kondhwa residents form citizens’ forum to resolve civic issues

By Dheeraj Bengrut
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 04:32 PM IST
One member from each of the housing societies is part of the ‘Kondhwa Development Forum’ which will work along with PMC and other government agencies to resolve civic issues in the area
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP