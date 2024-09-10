Pune CID official arrested in cheating case 

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) Kolhapur division arrested the additional superintendent of Police, CID Pune, for duping a hotel owner to the tune of ₹1.05 crore, officials said. The accused has been identified as Shrikant Namdevrao Kolhpaure, and he was arrested on Sunday from Khatwali toll plaza on Nashik-Mumbai Road in Thane. The accused was produced in Wai court on Sunday and the court granted him five days of police custody. They convinced the owner that they would help him get a liquor licence and asked him to pay ₹ 2.50 crore for the same. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to officials, accused Kolhapure along with his friends Hanumant Mundhe and others gained the confidence of the owner of the Hotel Meghdoot in Mahabaleshwar. They convinced the owner that they would help him get a liquor licence and asked him to pay ₹2.50 crore for the same.

The authorities revealed that the accused had accepted ₹1.05 crore, but soon the hotel owner came to know that he was duped on the pretext of the liquor licence. Later the hotel owner submitted a written complaint against the said officer to the CID. After the initial investigation, a case was filed at Wai police station. Earlier officials arrested Hanumant Munde, Abhimanyu Dedge and Balu Puri for their alleged role in this case. Officials have formed various teams to investigate this case.

On Monday, a team of CID Kolhapur visited Kolhapure’s residence in Pune and conducted a day-long search operation. A case has been filed at Wai police station under IPC sections 467, 468, 409,420, 405,471, 120 B, and 34.