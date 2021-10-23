Pune city sees average 1.7 Covid deaths in 24 hours since October 4

Pune: Pune city has reported average 1.7 deaths a day due to the infection in the past 20 days since October 4. The city has seen 34 deaths in the last 20 days, between October 4 and October 23. The city reports not more than three deaths a day and even zero deaths due to the infection on two days in the past two weeks as the spread of infection has come under control, according to state health authorities. Most of the deaths now being reported in city hospitals are outstation patients.

As per the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) health data, the city saw a drastic fall in Covid-19 fatalities and serious virus patients. As the vaccination progressed in the city, the number of patients has been inversely proportional as evident from the data. As per the district health office information, of the 3,157,728 people who got their first dose as of October 20, 5,533 have reported to be infected with Covid-19 and of the 1,779,346 people who have got both the doses, 6,356 people have reported the infection which is only 0.17% who got infected after the first dose and 0.3% of those after both doses, in Pune city.

Dr Ashish Bharti, PMC health chief, said, “The number of deaths has fallen and so has the load on the health infrastructure as the requirement for oxygen, medications, special medical care and also staff at the Covid care centre for isolation purpose of asymptomatic patients has gone down. Even those who are infected post vaccination report only mild to moderate symptoms. In addition to this, the number of active cases continues to go down in the city.”

Drop in Covid deaths

Since October 4, Pune city has reported less than three deaths daily due to the infection.

On October 20 and October 21, the city reported zero deaths due to the infection

The case fatality rate for the city for the past 20 days has been 1.52 due to the drop in new Covid-19 cases