Pune civic body begins issuing notices to citizens to install water meters

While it is mandatory for every property to have a water meter installed under the 24x7 equitable water supply scheme, citizens are unwilling to have water meters installed, according to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). So much so that the civic body has now started issuing notices to property owners asking them to install water meters or face stoppage of water supply. Notices have been issued bearing the signature of the executive engineer of the 24x7 scheme. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Notices have been issued bearing the signature of the executive engineer of the 24x7 scheme. One such notice reads: “The general body of the PMC has decided to execute the 24x7 water supply project in the city and make water meters mandatory. The PMC will provide free water meters to citizens but it is the responsibility of citizens to maintain and take care of these water meters. If there is any damage to the meters, citizens will have to address it.”

The notice further reads: “It has been observed that some citizens are opposed to installing water meters. PMC officials are repeatedly requesting them to install water meters. Through these letters, the PMC is appealing to all citizens to install water meters. However, if citizens fail to do so despite these letters, the PMC will have to take strict action and stop water supply to the said property.”

Attempts to contact PMC officials about the same remained unsuccessful. However, a civic official on condition of anonymity said that it is true that citizens are not allowing water meters to be installed. While the PMC had installed water meters in over 1 lakh properties, some citizens were found to bypass these meters and take water directly from PMC water connections.