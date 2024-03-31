Pune civic body earns 2,300 crore from building permissions in 2023-24

The PMC earned revenue of ₹2,300 crore for the financial year between April 1, 2023, and March 31, 2024, wherein it granted new permission to 1,773 new constructions this year. The previous fiscal year, it had earned a revenue of ₹1,636 crore. The PMC keeps earning revenue from different sources like property tax, building permission cess, water tax, and GST from the central and state governments. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The PMC keeps earning revenue from different sources like property tax, building permission cess, water tax, and GST from the central and state governments. In the total aggregate revenues earned, the PMC earns its maximum share from building permissions and property tax which is around ₹4,500 crore.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The PMC received an income of ₹200 crore as Local Body Tax (LBT), ₹155 crore as water tax and ₹115 crore from other heads. The PMC has generated a total income of ₹7,463 crore for the current financial year from all the different heads under the administrative control of an Indian Administrative Officer (IAS) who presided over the civic body in the absence of elected representatives.

PMC’s building permissions department sanctions building plans, layouts and acts against illegal constructions taken by the process of Transferable Development Rights (TDR), Legal matters and other works.

The department was put in place to ensure that construction within the municipality’s area of purview met all the laid-out laws and standards of PMC, in other words, the department reviews all applications that seek building permits to ensure strict compliance with all applicable building/structural-laws and building code requirements.

Prashant Waghmare, the head of the PMC’s building permissions department, said it earned strong revenue from residential and commercial properties.

“Several schemes have been introduced which also include an improved auto DCR system which was promoted to give quicker building permissions,” he said.