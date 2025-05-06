Pune civic body fails to print 40% discount on property tax bills, again

While the state government and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) have approved a 40% discount in property tax for Punekars residing in their own homes, the corporation failed to print the same on property tax bills for 2025-26, inviting the ire of citizens and civic activists. It would have been helpful for citizens to understand whether or not they are getting the tax rebate benefit. (representative photo)

Civic activist Vivek Velankar said, “We had put forth the demand that the 40% discount be printed on property tax bills and the same was accepted by the municipal commissioner and PMC staff. However, when I received my own property tax bill, I saw it did not have any such column.”

“PMC officials are intentionally creating confusion among taxpayers. The PMC had all the information on its computers. It was not rocket science to print the discount on the bills. It would have been helpful for citizens to understand whether or not they are getting it. If anyone isn’t getting this benefit, they will be able to apply to the PMC for the same. But the PMC once again failed to print it. Even last year, the civic body had done the same and sent the bills without mentioning the 40% discount on property tax,” Velankar said.