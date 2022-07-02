Pune civic body intensifies drive against plastic, collects 593 kgs in two days
After India imposed a blanket ban on single-use plastic from July 1, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has intensified drive against plastic, and has registered 30 cases and collected 593 kgs of plastic.
Single-use plastics which include wrapping films around sweet boxes, plastic sticks, cigarette packets, among other things are now banned in the country.
Asha Raut, PMC solid waste management department head said, “The drive is monitored by 15 ward office teams and one central monitoring team. The fines range from ₹5,000, ₹10,000 to ₹25,000. If violation continues after third penalty, an FIR will be lodged.”
PMC has so far collected ₹150,000
Talking about the measures undertaken before the implementation of the ban, Raut said: “We conducted awareness drives throughout Pune for the past few weeks. Even when Pandharpur wari had halted in Pune, we had made posters about the ban on single-use plastic and the penalties. We have also given information regarding the alternatives like paper bags and cloth bags.``
Vivek Velankar, president of Sajag Nagrik Manch said, “As citizens are habituated to the use of plastic items, the action against violators and awareness drives by PMC should be continued for a long time.”
While Maharashtra had banned the use of plastic and thermocol items since 2018, the new guidelines by the central government has intensified the actions taken by PMC.
