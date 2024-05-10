Pune civic body plans dog park at Baner

With the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) yet to give permission to set up a dog park near Katraj zoo, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) health department has identified 36,000 sq ft plot in Baner to build the facility, said officials on Friday. PMC will also continue to pursue its dream dog park project at Katraj zoo premises with CZA. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The veterinary department will present a proposal to PMC and municipal commissioner for final approval. PMC will also continue to pursue its dream dog park project at Katraj zoo premises with CZA.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Dr Sarika Funde, veterinary superintendent, PMC, said, “As the city has many pet owners, the civic body aims at developing around four to five dog parks in different areas. We have decided to work on Baner dog park plan as the Katraj project is taking time. We have written to CZA last week requesting to conduct a physical visit for approval of the dog park at Katraj.”

PMC in June last year decided to set up the city’s first pet dog park on a 3.5-acre on the Katraj-Kondhwa Road. A budget provision of ₹1 crore has been made for its construction. The plot originally belonged to PMC-run Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park (RGZP). The civic body had sought permission from CZA to use the land for a dog park. However, CZA on December 26 rejected the proposal stating the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, prohibits zoos from housing domestic animals and pets within premises.

Dr Funde said the dog park in Baner will have a jogging track, playing area, swimming pool and parking facility. Due to space shortage, services like play instruments, grooming parlour and veterinary services cannot be made available at the park.