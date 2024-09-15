Pune civic body proposes pay and park on pilot basis on six roads

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has proposed to implement pay and park policy on six roads on pilot basis with per hour charge of ₹20 for four-wheeler and ₹4 for two-wheeler. he PMC general body had passed the parking policy in 2018 and a panel was formed under the leadership of the mayor and party leaders. (Milind Saurkar/HT Photo)

PMC awaits approval for the proposal from the state government before launching it on Jungli Maharaj Road, Fergusson College Road, Dhole Patil Road, North Main Road, Aundh DP Road, Balewadi High Street and Vimannagar.

Yuvraj Deshmukh, head, PMC planning department, said, “The PMC general body had passed the parking policy in 2018 and a panel was formed under the leadership of the mayor and party leaders. It was decided to execute it on five roads on pilot basis but the stretches were not identified. Now, we are awaiting the nod from the state government.”

One of the civic officials on condition of anonymity said, “After PMC did not take any decision on implementation of the parking policy, some residents filed a complaint with the state government seeking clarification. When the state government sought details from the civic administration about the plan, the civic body requested the state government to cancel the general body’s resolution and implement the parking policy on six roads on pilot basis.”

Prashant Jagtap, city unit president, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar), said, “It seems a single agency will be given the pay and park contract across the city.”

Another senior civic officer said that the state authorities are unlikely to okay the PMC plan considering upcoming assembly elections.