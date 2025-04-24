Pune civic body scraps 200 cr tenders for flood protection walls

In what has left the civic administration red-faced apart from reigniting political tensions between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and opposition parties, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has scrapped tenders worth ₹200 crore for constructing retaining walls along nullahs after the state government failed to release the promised funds six months after the tendering process was initiated, officials said on Wednesday. The PMC issued tenders on July 29, 2024 with bids invited until August 23. The tenders attracted bids 15 to 20% below the estimated cost, raising hopes for cost-effective execution. However, objections from a few MLAs over alleged procedural lapses and low rates delayed the process, eventually leading to the cancellation. (HT FILE)

The project was proposed in the aftermath of the September 25, 2019 cloudburst that caused widespread flooding in Pune. At the time, the Ambil Odha overflowed, breaching compound walls and inundating residential areas, leading to the deaths of more than 20 people. In response, the PMC initiated construction of protective culverts and retaining walls along vulnerable nullahs.

In 2023, the state government announced a ₹200 crore package for strengthening flood protection infrastructure, following a push by union minister of state Murlidhar Mohol. The budget was allocated across five assembly constituencies: ₹49 crore for 51 works in Khadakwasla, ₹47 crore for seven works in Cantonment, ₹50 crore for 14 works in Parvati, ₹24 crore for seven works in Kothrud, and ₹30 crore for nine works in Shivajinagar. Notably, only the BJP-held constituencies were included, leaving out segments represented by the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction despite it being part of the ruling alliance. The selective allocation stirred discontent within the civic body and was viewed as a sign of internal political discord. In total, the ₹200-crore plan included around 80 proposed works across five constituencies.

The PMC issued tenders on July 29, 2024 with bids invited until August 23. The tenders attracted bids 15 to 20% below the estimated cost, raising hopes for cost-effective execution. However, objections from a few MLAs over alleged procedural lapses and low rates delayed the process, eventually leading to the cancellation. Despite the completion of a fair and competitive bidding process, PMC withheld the issuance of work orders due to the financial impasse. It was last month that the civic body initiated the process to cancel the tender, officials said.

A senior PMC drainage department official said, “The tenders were approved by the standing committee last year, and contractors had been waiting for funds to begin work. We had informed the district collector and were expecting funds based on the state’s previous announcement. Now, we will write to the urban development department to officially communicate the cancellation and request fund disbursement.”

Former standing committee chairperson Ashwini Kadam said, “Tenders manipulated through collusion are cleared in days, while transparent ones have been kept pending for months. If this continues, Pune will face serious flood risks this monsoon.”

BJP faces heat over stalled project

Despite holding significant political power in Pune—with six MLAs, a cabinet minister, a minister of state, a union minister, and a Rajya Sabha (RS) MP—the BJP was unable to ensure the release of sanctioned funds. This cast doubts on the party’s ability to deliver on key infrastructure commitments.

The PMC had made it clear that work orders would not be issued till such time funds were received. With the cancellation of the tendering process, the future of the much-needed flood mitigation works remains uncertain.

Meanwhile, memories of the 2019 floods continue to haunt the present. The Ambil Odha and nearby areas, including Tangewala Society near Aranyeshwar and Treasure Park suffered severe damage—over 600 vehicles were submerged in parking lots, and homes in Gururaj Society were left waterlogged.

Post the disaster, the PMC surveyed the city and identified 50 flood-prone locations including Sinhagad Road, Satara Road, Sahakar Nagar, Bibwewadi, Ambegaon, Katraj and Kondhwa. The proposed retaining walls were part of the Ambil Odha redevelopment plan aimed at averting future disasters.