Pune civic body to conduct immunisation drive for Haj pilgrims on April 26

The health department of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will conduct a vaccination drive for pilgrims travelling for the Haj pilgrimage at Azam Campus, Pune, on Saturday, said the officials. All listed pilgrims will be administered the Polio vaccine (orally) and the Meningitis vaccine (via injection). Pregnant women will be exempt from the vaccination. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The immunisation drive will be held at the Unani Hospital, Azam Campus, Camp between 9 am and 5 pm.

The list of eligible Haj pilgrims has already been received by PMC from the state government. As many as 1,503 pilgrims will be vaccinated, said the officials.

Dr Rajesh Dighe, assistant health officer and city immunisation officer, PMC, said, “All listed pilgrims will be administered the Polio vaccine (orally) and the Meningitis vaccine (via injection). Pregnant women will be exempt from the vaccination. Also, pilgrims above the age of 65 with underlying health conditions will be given the Influenza vaccine as per government guidelines.”

As per PMC officials, a team of 8 doctors, 23 nurses, 10 data entry operators, and 10 attendants has been appointed.

Dr Nina Borade, health chief of PMC, has appealed to all pilgrims to eat before coming for vaccination. “All Haj pilgrims should carry photocopies of their passports and medical certificates. Besides, they should report to the vaccination centre at the time mentioned in their designated time slots to avoid inconvenience,” she said.