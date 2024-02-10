Pune civic body to remove 40 objects obstructing traffic on roads

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) plans to shift the objects like electric poles, transformers and others that are obstructing the traffic on several major roads, said officials. Recently, the civic body conducted a survey on 22 roads across the city and found that there are 40 objects which are obstructing the traffic on main roads. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Work will be carried out on Satara Road, Ahmednagar Road, Karve Road, Sinhagad Road, University Road, Hadapsar, Baner, Balewadi, Pashan Road, Old Pune Mumbai Road and Kharadi-Hadapsar bypass.

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

Recently, the civic body conducted a survey on 22 roads across the city and found that there are 40 objects which are obstructing the traffic on main roads. Mainly Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) feeders, DP and transformers are creating hurdles on the roads.

Vikas Dhakane, PMC additional commissioner, said, we will shift these objects to ease traffic in the areas.

“As the number of vehicle have increased, the civic body undertook road widening on several roads. But several electric poles, DP and transformers remained on the same spots which are now blocking the traffic,” he said.

The PMC electric department will carry out the work. A budget was not allotted for the same so funds from road department will be used for the work, said officials.