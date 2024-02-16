Pune civic body unable to finalise locations for 45 Aapla Dawakhanas

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has been struggling since December to finalise locations for 45 Aapla Dawakhana (Health clinics) in the city. The state government on October 19, 2023, directed the PMC to set up 58 health clinics across the city under the statewide scheme to boost health infrastructure. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The delay in finalising suitable locations has put the funds allocated by the state government for the project at risk of lapsing, the officials said.

The state government on October 19, 2023, directed the PMC to set up 58 health clinics across the city under the statewide scheme to boost health infrastructure. The clinics will be named after Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.

Under the scheme, the state government will provide manpower and funds for running the clinic and has agreed to pay up to ₹1 lakh as rent for the space of these health clinics. The deadline to set up the clinics is March 15. However, the proposal to finalise the location is pending from the land and estate department of PMC, the officials said.

Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar held a meeting on Wednesday, directing the officials to speed up the work and finalise the locations to avoid the funds from getting lapsed. Areas with meagre healthcare facilities will be prioritised to set up these clinics.

A senior official from the PMC, health department on anonymity, said, “The health department has completed their work, and the proposal is pending with the land and estates department. The deadline is approaching fast and if the locations are not finalised the funds will lapse.”

Dr Nagnath Yempalay, district civil surgeon and Nodal officer for the Aapla Dawakhana project in Pune district said, “In the next couple of weeks we will be able to provide the healthcare staff and medicines for these clinics to PMC.”