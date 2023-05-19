Home / Cities / Pune News / PMC files complaint with cops over fake documents for health scheme

PMC files complaint with cops over fake documents for health scheme

ByVicky Pathare
May 19, 2023 11:53 PM IST

According to the PMC officials, two of the families, who have benefited from the UPHC since 2017, share the same ration card number

PUNE

The PMC initiated the UPHS a decade ago with the goal of providing free or discounted medical treatment to the economically weaker section at hospitals affiliated with the scheme. (HT PHOTO)
The PMC initiated the UPHS a decade ago with the goal of providing free or discounted medical treatment to the economically weaker section at hospitals affiliated with the scheme. (HT PHOTO)

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has discovered that citizens are using fake ration cards to avail the benefits of the Urban Poor Health Scheme (UPHS) run by the civic body. In the first instance, the authorities discovered two beneficiaries who had been using the same ration card for numerous years to profit from a programme that belonged to a third individual. The civic body on Monday filed a complaint in this regard with the Shivajinagar police.

According to the PMC officials, two of the families, who have benefited from the UPHC since 2017, share the same ration card number.

This was learned during the renewal process of the health scheme documents, which prompted concerns about one of the applicants providing forged documents. Now, officials fear that many more cases of citizens taking unfair advantage of the UPHS may be discovered.

According to Dr Manisha Naik, assistant medical officer at PMC, the ration cards do not belong to either of the two beneficiaries, and they have submitted a forged ration card to the health officials.

“The ration card belonged to a third family, but both families used it to benefit from the health scheme. After discovering two people with the same ration card number and shop names and numbers, we contacted the district supply office, who confirmed that both ration cards are bogus,” she explained.

The PMC initiated the UPHS a decade ago with the goal of providing free or discounted medical treatment to the economically weaker section at hospitals affiliated with the scheme.

Another doctor, who requested anonymity, stated that touts are assisting citizens to avail themselves of the scheme despite being ineligible. “They charge citizens between 10 thousand and 30 thousand to arrange the necessary documents for the scheme. An investigation to identify such perpetrators is underway,” stated the officer.

Dr Bhagwan Pawar, PMC’s health officer, stated, “We request citizens to refrain from engaging in such illegal activities as providing fake documents to benefit from the scheme is a punishable offence. The aim is that no one should take undue advantage of the scheme and keep the eligible people deprived of the scheme,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
civic body
civic body
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out