 Pune civic chief Rajendra Bhosale admitted at private hospital
Friday, Jul 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Pune civic chief Rajendra Bhosale admitted at private hospital

ByAbhay Khairnar
Jul 19, 2024 06:50 AM IST

Bhosale is reportedly suffering from a viral flu-like illness and his condition is stated to be stable, officials said

Pune municipal commissioner Rajendra Bhosale was hospitalised at a private facility on Tuesday after he showed dengue-like symptoms even as his blood samples have tested negative for the vector-borne disease. Bhosale is reportedly suffering from a viral flu-like illness and his condition is stated to be stable, officials said on Thursday.

The municipal commissioner complained of fever, chills and body aches and was admitted to a private facility. (HT FILE)
The municipal commissioner complained of fever, chills and body aches and was admitted to a private facility. (HT FILE)

Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant health officer, PMC, said, “The municipal commissioner complained of fever, chills and body aches and was admitted to a private facility. His blood samples were taken for antibody tests like Dengue IgM and IgG and the results are negative for vector-borne diseases. We suspect the reason behind the illness is likely to be a viral infection.”

A Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) team conducted fogging at his official residence near Chittaranjan Vatika Garden in Model Colony.

Pune
