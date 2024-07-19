Pune civic chief Rajendra Bhosale admitted at private hospital

Pune municipal commissioner Rajendra Bhosale was hospitalised at a private facility on Tuesday after he showed dengue-like symptoms even as his blood samples have tested negative for the vector-borne disease. Bhosale is reportedly suffering from a viral flu-like illness and his condition is stated to be stable, officials said on Thursday. The municipal commissioner complained of fever, chills and body aches and was admitted to a private facility. (HT FILE)

Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant health officer, PMC, said, “The municipal commissioner complained of fever, chills and body aches and was admitted to a private facility. His blood samples were taken for antibody tests like Dengue IgM and IgG and the results are negative for vector-borne diseases. We suspect the reason behind the illness is likely to be a viral infection.”

A Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) team conducted fogging at his official residence near Chittaranjan Vatika Garden in Model Colony.