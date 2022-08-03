Pune civic chief to meet mandals ahead of Ganeshotsav

Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar has arranged a meeting with office-bearers of Ganesh mandals at PMC headquarters on August 8.

The civic administration plans Ganeshotsav with mandal representatives ahead of the festival every year. As the 10-day festival is being celebrated without Covid restrictions after two years, PMC will coordinate with mandals to organise the festival.

Kumar said, “The police and PMC would arrange for basic administrative permissions. As Metro work is in progress at Mandai, the issue would be discussed with mandal members.”

A civic official on condition of anonymity said that unlike every year, Ganesh immersion procession may not begin from Mandai because of ongoing Metro work.