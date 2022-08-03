Pune civic chief to meet mandals ahead of Ganeshotsav
Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar has arranged a meeting with office-bearers of Ganesh mandals at PMC headquarters on August 8.
The civic administration plans Ganeshotsav with mandal representatives ahead of the festival every year. As the 10-day festival is being celebrated without Covid restrictions after two years, PMC will coordinate with mandals to organise the festival.
Kumar said, “The police and PMC would arrange for basic administrative permissions. As Metro work is in progress at Mandai, the issue would be discussed with mandal members.”
A civic official on condition of anonymity said that unlike every year, Ganesh immersion procession may not begin from Mandai because of ongoing Metro work.
2,000 farmer clusters formed under Aroma Mission
“About 2,000 farmer clusters have been formed under the Aroma Mission run by CSIR-Central Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants and associated laboratories. The farmers of these clusters have been extensively linked with the cultivation of aromatic crops, as a result of which, today, India is moving towards exporting, and becoming self-sufficient in the production of oil of lemongrass and palmarosa,” said Prabodh Kumar Trivedi, director, CIMAP.
Kedar Dighe booked for criminal intimidation
The N M Joshi Marg police in Central Mumbai registered a case against Anand Dighe's nephew Kedar Dighe (42), who was recently appointed by Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray as the new Thane district chief of Sena. Dighe has been booked under section 506 of the Indian Penal Code (criminal intimidation). “We have registered a case against Kedar Dighe and his friend Rohit Kapoor,” a senior police officer said.
Nine-year-old boy drowns in pit beside Dwarka expressway
A nine-year-old boy allegedly drowned in a water-filled pit created by construction work on the Dwarka Expressway in Sector 109, police said on Tuesday. Rishabh slipper and clothes were discovered near the pit by his parents. According to primary investigation, Rishabh reached the spot with a few friends to bathe in the pit at around 6pm on Monday. Rishabh's mother returned home at around 7pm and was surprised to not find him home.
Amazon leases 2.3 Lakh Sq Ft in Powai at a rental of ₹3.57 crore per month
Mumbai: One of the largest rental deals in the city this year was sealed when Amazon Data Services India leased a 2.39 lakh sq ft land parcel in Powai for Rs 3.57 crore per month. The lease for the land, which is owned by Larsen and Toubro, is for 21 years and six months, with a lock-in period of 15 years. The deposit paid for the land lease is Rs 99 crore.
Pune next to Gadchiroli with 333 schools not having drinking water
Pune district has as many as 333 schools without a running water connection on their premises, as per data released by the state water supply and sanitation department on Tuesday to highlight the status of the Jal Jeevan mission. 641 schools in Pune district also do not have the facility of running water in toilets causing inconvenience and hygiene issues for the students.
